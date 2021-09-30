Most real community heroes fly under the radar, rarely taking credit for their outstanding work. Sometimes it's like pulling teeth to get them to toot their own horns.
Count Marla Saeger among that group. Saeger is president of the Tahlequah Farmers Market - now with no apostrophe, by the way! - and what she and her cohorts have managed to achieve in a few years is not too far short of a miracle.
It's not enough that they've cobbled together an astounding number of local farmers, craftspeople and other merchant producers to make TFM one of the best of its kind in the state. Every Saturday, during the summer - and now into the fall - they hawk their wares at Norris Park. Anyone who has showed up to shop will attest to the friendly atmosphere and the high quality of the products.
But Saeger and Co. have also embraced the Farm To School program, which means they care very deeply about the next generation, and want to make sure proper nutrition is ingrained in the minds of young people.
A couple of weeks ago, TFM brought fresh produce directly to Greenwood Elementary School, giving the kids a chance to shop for fruits and vegetables. Each third-grader got a bag and 12 "veggie bucks" to shop with. They had a wide selection: tomatoes, pears, squash, zucchini, okra, onions, egg plants, grapes, green beans and more. And the kids were more than enthusiastic.
Saeger knows her "target audience." She says third-graders are at an "impressionable age," so it's a good time to teach them about healthy foods and other valuable assets - like consumer skills, and making the right choices in a number of arenas. Saeger herself served as a teacher of sorts, quizzing the kids to see if they knew what a zucchini and eggplant were. Saeger noted that the youngsters are more adventurous and willing to try new things than their older relatives - especially if they buy the produce themselves.
One reason Saeger is so determined to push the program is that the first year TFM tried it, so many teachers told her that many of the kids had never seen a fresh vegetable. Said Saeger: "That hurt, so it's my mission now." It's a mission worth pursuing, as observers could see. The children walked away from the tent, proud of their selections, and boasting to their friends about their "groceries." They were also anxious to show their stuff to their parents.
The Farm To School program, by the way, stems from a USDA grant the Tahlequah Bringing Everyone's Strengths Together group applied for. The two-year grant allowed the public schools to hire Maegen Wallace to serve as the FTS coordinator for the district. She follows in the considerable footsteps of Val Dobbins, who retired. Tahlequah BEST Executive Director Desirae Bloomer, who followed in the ample footsteps of Val Dobbins, described farming as a "lost art," and said BEST is passionate about it.
Other elementary schools were in line to get the star treatment from TFM and BEST, and there's no doubt they'll reap the benefits. The hope is that parents will get on board, and help these community leaders help their kids to become responsible, healthy adults.
