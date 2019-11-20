He's making a list, and checking it twice – but Santa's a pretty busy guy. So he doesn't mind if Cherokee County children offer broad hints in their letters to him.
The Daily Press and its predecessors have been publishing Letters to Santa most years since at least 1920. Staffs of old simply typed the letters and published them in text form. But a few years ago, a staff member noted how cute the writing and drawings were on many of the letters – and a new system was born, using a standard form that allows kids to get creative with crayons or colored pencils.
Forms have been mailed to (we hope) all area schools, though it's always possible one was omitted. School administrators who haven't received a packet should contact Teresa Gullett, the TDP office manager, as soon as possible. These should be distributed among classes in lower grades. We realize some schools may choose not to participate, so we're also making forms available to parents in those districts. Homeschool parents will find this convenient as well.
Sometime today, form will be on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/tdpress, and on our website at www.tahlequahdailypress.com. These can be printed out, completed, and then scanned and emailed back to Juanita Lewis at jlewis@tahlequahdailypress.com. They can also be dropped by our office at 106 W. Second, and those without internet access can pick up forms there, too.
The deadline to submit letters is Monday, Dec. 16. Under special circumstances, we might accept a limited number until Dec. 20, but this must be prearranged with Juanita. Some teachers prefer to mail packets to Letters to Santa, c/o Tahlequah Daily Press, P.O. Box 888, Tahlequah, OK 74465. In those cases, the packets should be postmarked by no later than Dec. 16. For those who are concerned we may not have received a packet, it's a good idea to call Juanita 918-456-8833 extension 26; if she's not in the office, leave a message.
TDP will begin publishing the letters as soon as we begin getting a steady flow. Because printing the forms in their entirety takes up considerably more space than text, we need sponsors to help with the extra cost of newsprint, ink and labor. Businesses, organizations or individuals who want to help sponsor Letters to Santa can do so at a very affordable price – it's one of our best deals, in fact.
Letters to Santa is probably the third most-anticipated project we undertake annually, right behind Tahlequah At Its Best and Salute to the Military. It's a great way to get exposure for children, as well as for advertisers, because we can pretty well guarantee all our readers will check these out, and will do so with smiles on their faces. Contact Heather Ruotolo or Joe Mack at our office for details.
Oh, and parents and teachers – please assure the young ones we'll forward their letters to the North Pole. Wouldn't want anything to slip through the cracks!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.