CNN recently kicked TV analyst Rick Santorum to the curb, and that might be the smartest move the network has made in a while.
Santorum, a former Republican senator, is the latest in a line of talking heads who have gotten in trouble for trying to make space in their pie holes for their feet. Much like politicians, talking heads think they can say anything they want, without fear of repercussion. That was the case with the late Rush Limbaugh on the right, and Keith Olberman on the left.
Santorum's crime was making outrageous claims about Native American culture - or rather, the lack of it. He sounded very much like a Holocaust denier: "We birthed a nation from nothing. Yes, there were Native Americans, but there isn't much Native American culture in American culture."A
Either Santorum skipped a lot of his mandatory American history classes, or he's attempting to rewrite the books. Even the tomes that conveniently omitted stories of horrors like the Tulsa Race Massacre acknowledged Native culture - one, incidentally, that Europeans decimated upon their arrival. This particular opining of ignorance was apparently the final straw. Last weekend, Alison Rudnick, vice president of HLN Communications and CNN Diversity and Inclusion, confirmed his removal.
Santorum had already raised ire by making similar comments to a conservative youth group, saying immigrants cobbled together a country based on the Judeo-Christian ethic from a blank slate. Fawn Sharp, president of the National Congress of American Indians, called him "an unhinged and embarrassing racist who disgraces CNN and any other media company that provides him a platform." And Sharp went on to override Santorum's lie: "To correct the record, what European colonizers found in the Americas were thousands of complex, sophisticated, and sovereign tribal nations, each with millennia of distinct cultural, spiritual and technological development."
That kerfuffle died down a bit when Santorum told Chris Cuomo - who is himself rightfully under fire for "advising" his brother, Andrew, on sexual harassment charges - that he "misspoke." He went on to add that the treatment of Native Americans was "horrific," and claimed it "went against everything I've ever fought for as a leader in the Congress."
But then, he never has been able to stop chewing the loafer. He must like the taste. Most people remember how, in 2003, he compared homosexuality to pedophilia and bestiality. That's laughable, since most people charged with either crime fly the heterosexual banner.
All networks and news shows need political commenators from both ends of the political spectrum, but Santorum's bigotry makes him an unsuitable choice. Surely there are astute, educated people that can be found to offer honest "color" from both the left and right.
