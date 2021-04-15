Dr. Steve Turner was appointed president of Northeastern State University in October 2011, and before he even arrived on campus, he was getting phone calls about a brewing controversy. It involved the future of the venerable Wilson Hall – a long-standing cornerstone of the campus.
There was a real possibility that this structure – built in the mid-1930s as a women's dormitory – would be razed, and perhaps replaced by a modern student housing complex. It's true that restoring Wilson would be costly, and for the especially frugal, not worth the money. But Turner arrived with an open mind and a listening ear, and because of that, a vital piece of Tahlequah's essence will be preserved for future generations.
In February this year, Turner wrote a column explaining the chain of events, starting with his research into the building's story. He remarked: "I discovered that Wilson Hall had both historical and emotional significance to all who passed through its doors. It was much more than a place where students lived, dined, met, and fell in love. It was vital to the fabric of NSU, and although it never had central air conditioning or an elevator, it needed to be saved and restored, if at all possible."
Turned out, it was possible. A detailed study convinced Turner the building was structurally sound, and committees went to work to sketch out how the goal of restoration would be achieved. Work on the phased project has continued steadily since then, and by this time next year, if all goes well, the College of Liberal Arts will have a new home, a dedication ceremony will welcome the revamped building, and it will be debt-free.
Turner is not a man who points fingers or delves into negativity, but if he hadn't been willing to listen to members of both the NSU and Tahlequah communities, this story would have had a very different ending. Some in the administration at the time of Turner's arrival wanted the building torn down. A subtle move in that direction was already in the works; faculty and staff reported seeing flags and other physical signs, and on-site crews confirmed a tentative plan.
One peculiar aspect of the brouhaha over Wilson Hall's future was the extreme difference in opinion reported by various factions regarding public sentiment. The Daily Press had conducted polls and talked to dozens of faculty members, high-profile local residents, and respected historians – like Dr. Brad Agnew and Beth Herrington – and not a single person thought tearing down the building was the best option. This was true even when they were told the potential costs involved. At the same time, the small group of folks at NSU who had previously been charged with making the ultimate decision indicated most people they talked to favored Wilson's razing. We wondered then who the naysayers were, and we still do.
Although Turner can take credit for many achievements during his decade at NSU's helm, saving Wilson Hall is at the top of the list – at least, as far as the community at-large is concerned. It would have been easy enough for him to go along with the prevailing opinion of a handful of officials, and welcome a replacement building that would no doubt be attractive, utilitarian, and a credit to those who ordered its construction. But Turner chose to listen, and err on the side of history – and for that, we can all be grateful.
Some things are worth saving, no matter the cost – and Wilson Hall is one of those things.
