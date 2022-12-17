If Gov. Kevin Stitt anticipated all Oklahoma conservatives would rush to his corner in the battle over how "educated" a person has to be to teach in the state's public schools, he needs to check his expectations at the door. And most likely, so does his buddy, the newly minted Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters.
The behind-the-scenes motives are inscrutable, and depend on who is having the discussion. Thanks to COVID-19 and the notoriously poor pay Oklahoma teachers receive, the state has a shortage of qualified educators, so the immediate need to find warm bodies was likely a contributing factor. In theory, SB 1119 would allow local school boards, elected by district patrons, to hire the "best-qualified" people to teach kids. These "adjuncts" are supposed to be professionals who are experts in their field, with or without the diploma. While non-degreed people could always teach on a temporary basis, this bill removes the 270-hour limitation.
But there are too many questions, and too many loopholes. SB 1119 is a sharp slap in the face to teachers who have worked hard, and spent money they didn't have, to obtain degrees and certifications. Most professionals of the type legislators likely envisioned don't have the time to set aside from their busy careers to teach, and if they aren't that busy, they might not be that qualified, either. After all, few high schools teach plumbing or other trades a non-degreed individual could adequately teach. Most of the classes necessarily would have to be taught by someone with a higher education. Does anyone really believe most professional custodians or restaurant cooks can teach calculus?
Many who had hurriedly cast ballots for the measure later said they were confused, which begs the question of whether some at the statehouse need more advanced educations themselves. Indeed, a good number of them don't have college degrees, which could explain why they don't place a premium on them. And since their pay is far higher than that of most Okies, considering the comparatively short time they spend on the job each year, the non-degreed legislators could be forgiven for not understanding the value of a higher education.
It's possible the bill's primary author doesn't understand that, either. She freaked out when she fell under attack from outraged constituents, and her reaction - as it has famously been for other high-profile politicians who come under fire - was to call journalists who reported on the issue liars, and hope everyone would believe her instead of the Fourth Estate. She probably didn't intend the measure the way it's been interpreted, but she should've owned it - and explained herself - rather than trying to kill the messenger.
Whatever the case, a number of conservative local residents active on the TDP Facebook timeline took umbrage. Several said they have children themselves, and they'd prefer those kids be taught by someone who has been schooled on how to do it. A few said they didn't have degrees, and admitted they weren't qualified to teach their kids. That's true of most Americans, but too many are still determined to try, and they hope Stitt will eventually hand them a voucher to do so.
Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, who represents most of Cherokee County, suggested the measure wouldn't be permanently in place, and would likely be modified. We hope he, or one of the others in whom local residents have given their trust at the ballot box, will lead the charge to make the change.
