The longer the committee hearings over the Jan. 6, 2021, riot continue, the more frightening the testimony becomes. There seems to be no question that had the events of the day gone another direction, the American democracy would have been almost irreparably damaged, if not lost entirely.
Despite the behemoth mound of evidence to the contrary, many still cling stubbornly to the discredited claim that the election was "stolen" from President Trump. It's easy for those in the ivory towers to shrug off the insurgents as lacking any intellectual acumen, but it's more complicated than that. With a steady diet of propaganda and outrageous lies streaming from all quarters of social media, some normally discerning people have been deceived into thinking that if they want something badly enough, they can shove the philosophical equivalent of a square peg through a round hole. And they desperately wanted Trump to remain in office, because he is a reflection of their innermost selves. Marketing genius that he is, he played upon their fears, and won their allegiance.
The scales are beginning to fall off the eyes of a number of people who have either come forward to testify before the committee, or who were backed into a corner and forced to do so. Most telling are the comments offered by former Oath Keepers and members of the Proud Boys. They now understand the election was not stolen, and that their actions to bolster these fraudulent claims were damaging to the country.
One of these people is Stephen Ayres, a former Oath Keeper who pleaded guilty to being part of the riot. He candidly blames Trump for his presence at the Capitol and his actions there: "Basically we were just following what the president said." He added that his arrest "changed my life," and that he's angry with himself for accepting every word Trump uttered as gospel. Some people are still doing that, he said.
Jason Van Tatenhove, another former Oath Keepers ally who left the group before the riot, called the group a "violent militia." He said: "I think we need to quit mincing words and just talk about truths and what it was going to be was an armed revolution. I mean, people died that day … This could have been the spark that started a new civil war."
We should take these men, and others who have testified, at their word. We should also understand that many of them had mentally twisted the Second Amendment to such a degree that they believed themselves to be the "well-armed militia necessary to the security of a free state." They were ready to start a civil war, and were convinced their plans were righteous.
That's scary. But what's more troubling is that wile the former president was able to manipulate millions of his followers into believing his "big lie," Trump himself was was also hookwinked by a collection of advisers with a greater propensity for self-aggrandizement than he has. This was a man with his finger on the nuclear button - or, as it turns out, Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and a few more were holding his hand, poised over that button. That's almost unthinkable.
Whatever the motives of these "advisers," they weren't pure, and they should pay whatever price the justice system has in store for them. In time, Trump may come to realize that he, like the insurgents, "got took." If he does, heaven help those who "practiced to deceive" him. They, like others before them, will find themselves in his cross-hairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.