By the end of the day Wednesday, three school board races had materialized in Cherokee County. It's a shame there aren't more.
That statement shouldn't be construed to mean we believe the candidates who will be seated without races aren't fit to serve. Indeed, some are imminently qualified.
Take Dana Eversole, for instance. She was tapped to finish a term of another Tahlequah Public Schools board member who stepped down, and to keep that seat, she anticipated seeking election in 2020. As it turns out, no one ran against her, and possibly for good reason. Dana left her full-time position at the Daily Press back in the late 1980s to teach at NSU, and she's been a full professor there for some time. Before coming to the TDP, she taught high school in Joplin for several years. There is no question she cares about education and understands every aspect of it.
Although most others who will assume or keep their seats without challenge don't have Dana's experience, many do care deeply about the schools in their communities, and the kids who attend them. A few might have sought office for personal gratification, or to beef up their resumes, but serving on these types of boards can be time-consuming and fraught with controversy. It takes a serious commitment to be effective.
And that's the point. Cherokee County has 11 public school districts, and it would be encouraging if so many people were committed to education in Oklahoma that there were races in every district, every year. Apathy isn't the only problem; most folks have so many other family, career and community obligations that they simply don't have time for more. But those who do have the time and inclination should seriously think about tossing their hats into the ring next year.
On April 7, voters in the Lowery, Briggs and Grand View districts will go to the polls. In Grand View, Jami Murphy and Michael Lynn will vie for Seat 3, which was vacated by Marty Kimble. (We inadvertently reported incumbent Jon Asbill hadn't filed, but Jon holds Seat 2. Sorry about that, Jon!) In Briggs, incumbent Shannon Tate Robertson will run against Jay Myers for Seat 1. And at Lowery, Lori Jo Tinnin will take on Jennifer A. Jones, the incumbent, for Seat 3.
Voters in these districts should take time to cast ballots, although it may be inconvenient. Our children are our future, and they deserve the best leaders they can get. And by the way, candidates are encouraged to turn in announcements, with mugshots, for publication in the TDP – so voters will know what they're about and why they're running for office.
The deadline to have them to us, by emailing news@tahlequahdailypress.com, is 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Candidates who want more personal attention can contact one of our ad reps at 918-456-8833 for an effective campaign plan.
Good luck to all six candidates, and may they keep the interests of their students front and center.
