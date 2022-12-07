Filing began Monday, Dec. 5, for school board seats in Cherokee County, and it ends Wednesday, Dec. 7. By the time most people who were contemplating a run read this, they'll have already made their decision. And chances are, they'll have decided against running.
School board races notoriously draw very little interest from voters, and even less from potential candidates. It's a difficult position that requires a lot of work; tolerance for ill-behaved parents, more so than children; complaints from administration and teachers, who are often at cross purposes; and time, which many of those who serve don't really have.
Cherokee County has eight three-member boards serving K-8 schools, and another three five-member boards for the K-12 districts. It would be a stretch to suggest all of them are qualified, or even that they're willing to put in the effort necessary. Some seek these positions - as with any committee, board or other type of office - merely to list it on their resumes. Their lack of accomplishments matters little, because when they're seeking more lofty posts and they mention their service, few patrons will come forward to dispute their claims.
But most people would agree children are our most precious resource, and if so, logic dictates that education - at whatever level - should be prioritized above almost anything else. It's no secret that communities without good schools don't draw new businesses easily. A key question when any corporation or industry is looking to set up shop will be what the schools are like in that area. Also of concern would be the condition of the streets and roads, and the availability of parks, public spaces and other venues and activities for families. Increasingly, diversity and inclusion are part of the equation.
It may be too late to coax anyone into filing for a school board slot, with a renewed commitment to work tirelessly to improve the lot of public education, especially with a state Legislature seemingly determined to destroy it. But these elections come around every year, and it's never too early to consider the type of service that can be time-consuming and stressful, yet intensively satisfying and extremely important.
As for voters, they need to figure out the school districts in which they are registered, and make a point of going to the polls. The education of our children should get at least a fraction of the attention we give elections to people the statehouse. After a little research into the candidates - if races materialize, which they often do not - then the vote will be Feb. 14. Valentine's Day is hardly an excuse not to look out for our children.
