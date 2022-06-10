The new Oklahoma law to force public school students into restrooms corresponding with the sex listed on their birth certificates is going to backfire, in ways false-flag, dog-whistle-blowing politicians can never conceive of. And their constituents - even those who object for religious reason to transgender humans - know it well.
But most politicians don't think about consequences; they are responding to the loudest of their constituents. And the loudest are often the most fearful and bigoted against anyone not like them. To paraphrase pop singer Meghan Trainor, it's all about that base, 'bout that base, 'bout that base.
The state Legislature celebrated for days after Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill, hailing it as a victory for "normal" - they mean "cisgender" - people, and saying it will "protect" children. Again, the irony and hypocrisy aren't lost on pragmatic, discerning individuals, who wonder why kids who need protection against perceived cross-dressing predators in restrooms can't attend class without fear of being gunned down. As gun rights advocates like to point out, "Guns don't kill people; people kill people." But transgender teens needing to relieve themselves are far less of a threat than wackjobs toting AR-15s.
Many in modern society have a fundamental misunderstanding about transgender issues, and lack of information generates fear. As time goes forward, more people will come to understand this is a matter of personal liberty and individual freedom, not public policy or government control. They should have no say over anyone different than they are, or whose personal outlook doesn't mesh with someone else's religious beliefs.
The father of a local transgender young man made a good point - or rather, his daughter made it. She said girls might not want to share a bathroom with her brother -- who is tall, has a beard, a deep voice and masculine muscle tone, and would look to anyone like a man. That's because he is, in fact, a man, so any girl who would take offense to a male in a restroom would be offended by his presence there.
This father did say he thought unisex or nongendered bathrooms would be a good place to start. Many businesses, like Starbucks, have moved to this model. But that might be untenable for cash-strapped public schools, which have been the target of legislators determined to funnel taxpayer dollars into the pockets of wealthy parents - read "campaign donors" - who choose the private school option. Or they'd like to enrich homeschooling parents, although in states with few regulations, an alarming number of those folks are woefully unqualified to teach their kids how to ride a bike, much less how to solve a quadratic equation.
For now, the best course of action may be one many students have decided to take: Ignore the Legislature and go on with what they were doing to begin with. After all, many lawmakers don't care about this issue and others; they care only about votes. It's repugnant that their self-serving attitude overrides their sworn commitment to the "least of these," or those in their constituencies who aren't part of the "base," but that's the reality.
It's not a stretch to say most teens are smarter than most elected officials. And until sensible, compassionate adults decide to vote like they mean it, society will continue to suffer from their ignorance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.