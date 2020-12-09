When a seventh-grader makes a threat to open fire on school grounds if a certain candidate doesn't win an election, adults in our society must realize that things have gone too far. That's true even if the "threat" was made in jest.
That's what happened recently at one of Cherokee County's rural institutions. Woodall School has a stellar reputation in Oklahoma's public education arena, as do almost all schools in this area. But two young boys, who had apparently taken the video game "Call of Duty" a little too seriously, were overheard discussing the possibility of shooting up the schools if the presidential election didn't go to President Trump – and one purportedly said his father would be OK with it. Particular targets were LGBTQ students, but racist comments were included in the mix.
Deputies were dispatched, and the boys, along with a girl who heard what they said, were interviewed. The parents of at least one of the boys were in on the discussions. School officials said they were taking appropriate disciplinary measures, though they didn't give specifics. Because the girl in question said she didn't feel directly threatened, no one was detained, and it will be up to the district attorney as to whether legal measures are taken.
This incident has caused consternation for employees at Woodall, as well as students and their parents. But it should be of grave concern to every other person in Cherokee County, the state of Oklahoma, and the country as a whole. The notion that a boy's father may have sanctioned this type of violence is extremely troubling, and if it's true, law enforcement officers should be keeping an eye on that man. It's also possible the boy pointed the finger at his father to deflect from his own responsibility, but either way, some type of intervention is needed.
If adults are setting such horrific examples for their children, it stands as further proof that the U.S. population has entered a period of divisiveness unprecedented in modern times. It suggests an alarming number of adults have bought into the false narratives of Trump and his allies – conspiracy theories that, with no evidence, insist the election was rife with fraud. State-level Democrats and Republicans in charge of balloting have insisted the counts have been proper and above board, and courts have repeatedly rejected the outrageous claims made in a flurry of frivolous lawsuits. At what point will these folks give up their quest and give the country a chance to heal?
With so much media attention given to the political infighting, it's possible children are being dragged into the fray as an unintended consequence. This should not be happening. Whatever outrage adults may feel about their preferred candidate's apparent loss at the polls, this level of hate should not be passed on to their kids. Children ought to be concerned with getting an education, having fun with their friends, exploring the great outdoors, playing with pets, and engaging in other "normal" activities.
Unless District Attorney Jack Thorp decides to pursue the matter, the Daily Press will not release the names of these children, nor will any other reputable media outlet. We will also ban anyone who tries to make matters worse by "outing" them in our forums. But we also hope officials – both at the school and in the law enforcement arena – take this matter seriously.
Children who make threats may be issuing desperate calls for help, and they need to get it. And if their parents are encouraging this behavior, they, too, should be made to answer for the err of their ways. These actions need to be taken before something terrible happens. No one should ever suffer injury, or die, to assuage the ego of a politician or the frustration of his fans.
