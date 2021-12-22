The question of whether students in public schools should be forced to wear facial coverings is more contentious than outside observers would have ever believed. But what some view as a public health matter is seen by others as an encroachment on their "freedom," and at this point, most school administrators have simply thrown up their hands in defeat.
Public schools have become a battleground for a new breed of politicians who claim the conservative mantle, but are really extremists to the point that, if they had it their way, people who don't think like them would be hanged on the town square. Similarly, a few of those who claim to be progressive would "progress" people they despise right off the edge of a cliff. It's extremism like most people alive today have never seen it, and it needs to be stopped before it's too late.
One of the bills that may wend its way through the statehouse involves books. It's a proposal aimed at outright censorship, and if early reports are any indication, a single complaint to a school about the presence of a racy book in the library could result in someone's termination. In this case, "termination" means loss of employment, rather than loss of life. But the latter, too, has been mulled by some deranged "pro-lifers" who fooled constituents into electing them, and then rallied to impose the death penalty on women who have abortions – which would presumably include 12-year-old girls raped and impregnated by their uncles.
"What's the world coming to?" It's a cliche query, but it's apt these days – especially with public schools, where teachers and administrators have lost control to a growing group of parents that pay little attention to their children except to channel their own hates, desires and fears through them.
Several parents have reported to the Press that their children were bullied for being diligent about wearing masks. This isn't just in the Tahlequah district, but rather in those in outlying areas of the county, and the region. The worried parents almost always say they don't feel comfortable complaining to school authorities because, as one put, "That will just make things worse for my child." It's hard to disagree. With the governor of this state and a huge proportion of its legislators denying science of any kind, and trying to impose their own religious "faith" on everyone else, the issue of facial masks is dim by comparison.
Tahlequah Public Schools made the decision to eliminate the mask requirement when classes resume after the holidays, and it's probably a good thing. Students defying the order, though some who were asked said it was at the insistence of their parents. But many teachers have been thumbing their noses at authority, too. Some locals who no longer have children in the district have expressed gratitude that they don't have to yank their kids out of the classes of science-denying science teachers.
It's still a prudent idea for parents who care about their children to urge them to take precautions against COVID – and for that matter, other diseases. This may mean wearing a mask, but if a doctor recommends otherwise, it may mean keeping a safe distance – to the extent possible – from other children. It would not be unfair to make a judgment about distance based on the attitudes of the families in question. It is possible for a child to play sports or march with the band, and still be vigilant.
Omicron may or may not be here, but it's certainly on its way. It's not a hoax. People are dying. At the same time, the rest of us must go on living, and must figure out a balance that will let us do so safely.
