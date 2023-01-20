A number of Republicans in the state Legislature might not like it, but Sen. Carri Hicks' proposal to require all passengers riding in motor vehicles to wear seat belts needs serious consideration. Not only will it save lives, it'll save money.
Hicks knows support will hard to come by, but as she points out, Oklahoma has the highest accident fatality rate in the country. That related to the state's lax seat belt laws – including one that removed the requirement that children be buckled up in the backseat.
Oklahoma law requires all front-seat occupants to be buckled up, but it’s optional for backseat passengers eight and older. Senate Bill 106 would require all passengers to wear seat belts, and S.B. 164 would require all children, including those 8 and older, be buckled up.
What is so problematic about these measures? Do people really value their "freedumbs" so much more than the lives of their children? Seat belts save lives; the evidence is incontrovertible, no more controversial than the fact that smoking cigarettes causes cancer, emphysema and other lung ailments.
Oklahoma is the only state that doesn’t require all children to be buckled up while riding in the back seat. Coincidentally, Oklahoma also has some of the highest automobile insurance rates in the country. Anyone who says otherwise is an outrageous liar, and probably doesn't have insurance. Hopefully those who raise Cain the most about it will fall under the radar of local cops and troopers who know what happens when two vehicles collide, or a texting driver veers off the road and strikes a tree. With no seat belts in use, the chances of a fatality or serious injury are extremely high.
State Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, has tried similar measures, but all have failed. He had this to say: “Republicans believe that it is a government overreach to require kids to be buckled up." What he means is, many of the crackpot Republicans who have managed to get elected to office think it's government overreach. Polled about matters such as this one, Republicans in the general population don't have much more of a problem with seat belts than their "woke" Democratic counterparts. It's ironic they keep electing whackadoodles who don't serve their interests.
Almost everyone grumbles about the escalating costs of insurance, but the companies that sell it will frankly explain they are spreading the pain, and that careless drivers – and those who refuse to wear seat belts – are part of the equation. It doesn't have to be that way.
Parents should set a good example for their children by wearing seat belts, and by making the kids wear them from day one – and on up until they leave the nest. Good habits do tend to stick, and this habit is a good one to get into. Hicks deserves support for her legislation from anyone who uses common sense.
