The U.S. Supreme Court has, depending on the perspective, wreaked a lot of havoc – or done a lot of good – over its past few terms. But just last week, it took on a case that could have far-reaching ramifications for social media and how they police their online content – or not.
The case was filed by the family of an exchange student killed in an Islamic State attack. They claim YouTube, owned by Google, bears responsibility for promoting content they say got the student murdered. Setting aside the confusion justices expressed over the arguments, the robed ones are also concerned a decision in favor of the family could make it easier to sue online companies for, as the Washington Post put it, "their algorithms sort and recommend material."
Observers say the Court also appeared worried that any changes could undermine Congress' work from years back to give immunity to these companies. But that was back in the day when lawmakers – in their questionable and short-sighted "wisdom" – were trying to push internet development. It's safe to say that development has occurred beyond their wildest dreams.
Tech companies hope for a decision that would retain considerable immunity, claiming that without it, they would be prohibited from posting content from "outside parties." But detractors rightly say the protections Congress gave these companies has unintentionally served as a breeding ground for hate speech, all manner of dreadful pornography, and perhaps worse yet, the dissemination of bald-faced lies.
The protective Section 230, part of the ironically named "Communications Decency Act of 1996," has in itself allowed proliferation of some of the most indecent content imaginable. But as pointed out by Justices Elena Kagan and Brett M. Kavanaugh – now there's a strange pair of bedfellows! – a ruling in favor of the family could ignite a firestorm of litigation, much of which would be frivolous by even the loosest standards.
They're correct, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't tighten the reins on Section 230, which is antiquated as a static mode of operation. Some would say its original intent has been turned on its head. Here's an idea: How about keeping some of the protections for the internet companies intact, but putting the onus for flagrantly false material on those who actually create it and use social media as their means of broadcasting it? No one in the public could be fooled into believing there aren't ways to catch thwart these evildoers.
Propaganda by the Germans dragged the planet into World War II, and propaganda from the unhinged Vladimir Putin is churning another war. That's bad enough, but what about lies that ruin people, companies, and even countries? The much-maligned "mainstream media" are held to certain standards, and if we don't adhere to them, we could be sued out of existence for libel, defamation of character, or invasion of privacy. Why can't those "community journalists" who spread their bile over the internet be accountable as well?
This is a tough call for justices, but they should pursue a happy medium – one that protects innocent victims from fabrications borne of hate, jealousy and mental disease, but at the same time allows freedom of legitimate speech. The nine on the bench are supposed to be some of our best legal minds. They can figure it out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.