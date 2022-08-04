Never underestimate the ability of politicians to vote against measures fronted by their opponents, and then to tuck tail and reverse course when they embarrass themselves and put their re-election chances in jeopardy.
The most recent kerfuffle in the Beltway involved a measure that shouldn't have been controversial. Its aim was to expand health care for veterans, mainly those exposed to toxic "burn pits." Modern veterans have described this hazardous material as today's Agent Orange. In this case, the pits were used by the U.S. military in Iraq and Afghanistan as a method of waste disposal. Many veterans have died; others are suffering long-term damage that should entitle them to disability. But 11 senators – most of whom never put their lives on the line by serving –apparently didn't think the vets were worth the money.
That's what Sen. James Lankford indicated, anyway – that the measure might open the door to let more people get treatment through the VA, thus making long wait times even longer for veterans who need treatment. But as advocates pointed out, waiting months for access to health care is better than never being eligible for it at all.
For senators who had concerns with the fact that veterans do not have to prove exposure to the burn pits to claim benefits, or for those legitimately worried about Chuck Schumer's initial refusal to allow amendment votes, questioning this package and process is acceptable, even admirable. But those who voted against it just to stick their thumbs in the eyes of Democratic sponsors don't deserve to keep their high-paying jobs.
To Schumer's credit, he did reverse his decision to block amendments, but that still wasn't enough to get Lankford and 10 others on board. Among the naysayers, somewhat surprisingly, was Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who pointed out the cost would be prohibitive. But then again, Romney normally votes for any massive military spending package that comes his way. Another opponent was the hypocritical Rand Paul, who tripped over his own feet in his haste to support a huge flood relief package for his home state of Kentucky.
Among the politicians who made complete fools of themselves was Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who was seen fist-bumping other Republicans in a video as they celebrated the "defeat" of another liberal porky package. Their acts of glee were conducted in a place they thought was out of vision of the veterans who had camped out on the Capitol steps to support the bill – and comedian Jon Stewart, among the fiercest of advocates for U.S. veterans – was among them.
Cruz had already angered veterans by tweeting a characterization of them as part of a "woke, emasculated military." It seems fair to ask how Cruz could render judgment on the military, since he never served. But millions of soldiers and sailors risk or give their lives so people like him could have the privilege of demeaning them in public. He also was part of the cadre who passed the lie that Democrats would use the money for other purposes – perhaps climate change initiatives, tax cuts for the middle class, or health care. Truthfully, Dems would probably do that, if they could, but Cruz and Co. seem to have missed the earmark for the specific purpose of treating ailing veterans.
When U.S. politicians have no trouble creating more veterans by forcing military personnel into self-serving wars, they should also have no trouble rewarding their victims – which means retraining, adequate retirement, and health care. But that seems less of a concern of "public servants" than protecting a piece of cloth or their own hides. November will be here soon, and voters should remember this.
