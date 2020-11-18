With all of Cherokee County's schools now on virtual-only learning for a couple of weeks, our annual Letters to Santa project may need some help getting off the ground – and that's where Daily Press readers with children come into play.
For the past several years, a TDP staffer has delivered copies of our Letters to Santa forms to area elementary schools, rather than expect teachers to come up with their own forms. This has also allowed us to reproduce the letters as original submissions from the kids, rather than typeset all of them in text form. Readers enjoy seeing the writing and the drawings of the children – and no doubt, so does Santa.
Packets were delivered last Friday to the schools, but then the temporary closures were announced, so we're not sure how many kids got the forms – although we know some did. Copies of that form are available on our website as www.tahlequahdailypress.com, as well as the TDP Facebook page. And we'll have a printed version in the upcoming weekend edition.
So, we invite all area children to get together their wish lists. All parents need to do is print out the forms, have the kids fill them out, then take one of these three actions:
• Scan the document into a computer and email to jlewis@tahlequahdailypress.com.
• Drop the completed form by our office (although we're still closed to the public, you may leave it in the drop box on our front porch.
• Mail the form in a stamped envelope to Letters to Santa, Tahlequah Daily Press, PO Box 888, Tahlequah, OK 74464.
We've extended the initial deadline due to circumstances, but will need the bulk of the letters by the end of the second week of December. We can take a few stragglers until Dec. 21, but we cannot guarantee publication if we're swamped at the last minute. And remember, we do need time to ship them off to the North Pole!
This is a very unusual holiday season, and we know a lot of people are worried that St. Nick won't make it to their homes. We've heard through the grapevine, though, that Santa is automatically immune to COVID-19, so we expect that one day or another, the good boys and girls of Cherokee County will be visited come Dec. 24.
