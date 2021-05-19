Many Cherokee County prosecutors, defendants and court-watchers in general will remember a tongue-in-cheek defense advanced by the late, great attorney Donn Baker. He was known to insist the victim "needed killin'" - and in at least a few cases, no one would argue the point.
But Albert Watkins, attorney for Jacob Chansley - better known as the "QAnon Shaman" who participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol - has cooked up an excuse for his client that takes the cake. He claims Chansley, who wore horns, animal skins and "war paint" during his foray into unjustifiable violence, is "brain damaged."
Not only is that flippant label insulting to legions of Americans who do suffer from brain damage yet who somehow manage to avoid rioting, it's not an acceptable line of defense. At least, the rest of us should hope it's not. But then again, we've seen clever attorneys get away with "The Twinkie Defense," a catch-all phrase used to describe the improbable in a famous murder case - that a "sugar high" caused the defendant to kill.
Does that sound similar to a recent reason - blood sugar problems - given by a man who uttered expletives and racial slurs toward high school basketball players? If not, just wait, because Watkins spoke in terms crass enough to give anyone behind an unknown hot mic cause for pause.
In speaking to an online "journalism" outfit called Talking Points Memo, the lawyer said: "A lot of these defendants - and I'm going to use this colloquial term, perhaps disrespectfully - but they're all f***ing short-bus people. These are people with brain damage, they're f***ing retarded, they're on the g*dd*mn spectrum." Watkins goes on to forgive them their trespasses: "They're our brothers, our sisters, our neighbors, our coworkers. ... These aren't bad people. ... F***, they were subjected to four-plus years of propaganda the likes of which the world has not seen since f***ing Hitler."
Wow. Just wow.
Watkins has put himself and his client between a rock and a hard spot, because he is essentially blaming former President Trump for the riot - something most of the turncoat terrorists are now doing, while Trump loyalists are wetting all over themselves to say it isn't so. This means a jury, or a judge, cannot find Chansley and his Capitol cohorts guilty without deeming Trump responsible for the shortcomings of rabid followers. Scholars, pundits and impartial observers - even conservative columnists - now widely blame Trump for inciting the riot, but that's not quite the same as a verdict in a court of law.
Instead of tossing Chansley and company into the all-purpose and offensive "brain damaged" bag, Watkins should try using the truth and see how that floats. If all it took to get that mob going was for Trump to urge them to "forward, march!" then the gun-toting, camo-wearing, squalling deadbeats in D.C. are just plain old stupid. Let's tell it like it is.
