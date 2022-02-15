The American Rescue Plan Act funds have been a source of contention in many quarters. Though a number of people have called it a waste of taxpayer dollars – and have variously blamed Trump or Biden, depending on which corner they're in – it's been a lifeline for many agencies that might have faltered otherwise.
But there never seems to be enough money to go around, and the ARPA funds are no exception. That's why it's so important, and noteworthy, when an agency leader who's already been approved for an allocation offers to share with others who didn't get quite what they needed.
That's the case in Cherokee County. The rural fire departments, as a group, had asked for $523,525 to pay for upgrades to the countywide communications system, plus a dedicated dispatcher to serve the departments. The board that represents the VFDs had factored in the cost of getting a dispatch system in place that would mesh with the modernized ones already used by EMS and law enforcement agencies in the county, plus pay for a dispatcher that would include workers compensation, insurance and benefits.
The proposals were brought before the county commissioners by Cookson Fire Chief Tim Knight, and backed by several volunteer firefighters. Then, during a Feb. 10 special meeting, Larry Watts spoke with commissioners. Everyone knows and respects Watts; he's been the Lowrey VFD chief for many years, and is vice president for the board representing the VFDs. Watts has also been an insurance adjuster, so he understands very well how fully equipped VFDs can make a vast difference in the cost of homeowners' insurance rural residents pay. In other words, if he says the VFDs need $523,525, it's likely they need that, to the penny.
But there wasn't quite enough money in the ARPA fund. The commissioners agreed to earmark $500,000 for the VFDs, and then take a look later – if another agency or department didn't need all the money allocated. Under normal circumstances, that might be laughable; who would want to relinquish funds that they might desperately need later?
Enter Sheriff Jason Chennault, who had already been approved for a $1 million slice of the pie to buy 15 new, fully equipped patrol trucks. It turns out Chennault was able to get what he wanted for just under $750,000, so he told the commissioners to go ahead and give the rest to the VFDs. That's what's called working together for the benefit of everyone concerned – and it's a move that's all too rare these days.
Rural Cherokee County residents will understand the importance of Chennault's offer, and so will the volunteers who drop what they're doing to put out places in remote areas, sometimes facing geographical and demographic challenges most folks can't even imagine. No doubt the VFDs appreciate what he did, and so should everyone else who owns property. At any given moment, any one of us could be the victim of a fire – and any one of us would want the equipment and manpower available to save our property – and maybe our lives.
