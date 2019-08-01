It's always a good time to shop at local businesses, but today - Friday, Aug. 2 - kicks off a golden opportunity. That's when the "tax-free weekend" begins, and area merchants aim to please.
It's a statewide initiative passed in 2007 to help parents prepare their kids for returning to school, but all retailers participate. From 12:01 a.m. Friday through Sunday, Aug. 4 at midnight, the 4.5 percent state sales tax will be waived on clothing and footwear items that cost less than $100 apiece. Certain items - accessories, special clothing or athletic shoes or gear - aren't tax-exempt, and neither are school supplies like crayons, notebooks, etc. If there is one change the state should make, it would be to include school supplies.
There are other helpful bits of fine print. Shoppers can use coupons from retailers, which could lower the price of an item to make it eligible for tax-free status. Layaway items qualify, provided the final payment is made by Sunday night. And if a rain check was issued on an item that was out of stock earlier, and it's purchased during the weekend, it also qualifies.
Over the years, TDP has reported that local shoppers have enjoyed a windfall by making purchases during this weekend. Although 4.5 percent doesn't seem like much on its face, do the math. If you buy $3,000 worth of clothing for your kids, and each item costs less than $100, that's a savings of $135.
Online shopping does count, and some parents might travel to Tulsa to buy clothing. But Cherokee County residents should resist the temptation to do that, even if they think they'll get a better "deal." Once gasoline is factored in, they won't save any money, and there are other reasons to spend your money here.
First, city and county sales taxes will still be collected. That's a boon for local merchants - and in turn, for the community. Second, hometown retailers provide personal service shoppers can't get elsewhere, and certainly not online. All too often, the wrong item is shipped, or it doesn't fit or has flaws, and getting a refund or a replacement is more trouble than it's worth. That's not the case for friendly local retailers, who go above and beyond the call of duty to serve their customers - and usually, their prices are comparable or even lower than online sources.
Finally, local business owners are our friends and family - part and parcel of what makes this community tick. Without them, Tahlequah couldn't exist as a city, even with the bookends of Northeastern State University and the Cherokee Nation serving as the glue holding the fabric together. So get out there and score some deals. It's good for you, it's good for your kids, and it's good for Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.