We all know how it is. You go to the store and make a purchase. Your items are bagged, and the cashier hands you a receipt – or you grab it yourself, if you're into self-checkout. And then, you stick the receipt into your jeans.
That evening, you toss the jeans into the laundry hamper, and either you or your partner – or someone else you've roped into doing chores – puts the jeans into the washing machine. After they've run through the dryer, the annoyed person folding the laundry finds a mysterious ball of paper in the jeans pocket. You don't remember what it was, and hope it wasn't important.
That's probably what happened to some of this year's winning Shop Tahlequah tickets. Even one of our staff members discovered a wad of what might have been tickets in the pocket of pants that had been through the wash. Paper is bad enough, when it shreds and the tiny pieces stick to everything else in the machiner. At least it wasn't an ink pen!
Still, some of the winning Shop Tahlequah tickets are still out there – and one is worth $3,000! While a local business patron who lost or tossed the winning ticket for a free meal at a restaurant might shrug it off, no one in his or her right mind would be flippant about $3,000 – or for that matter, $500. That ticket is still out there, too.
As of this moment – Tuesday evening, Jan. 11 – several Shop Tahlequah 2021 prizes, including those two cash grand prizes, remain unclaimed. While it's common for that to be the case with prizes at individual businesses, it's unusual for grand prize tickets to get lost. But since the Tahlequah Daily Press and participating businesses can't keep looking for the winners forever, here's the deal: All remaining prizes must be claimed by Monday, Jan. 31. After that, unclaimed prizes will be absorbed by the participating businesses, some of which will use the prizes for other promotional efforts.
In-store prizes must be claimed at the participating businesses. The grand prizes must be claimed at the TDP, 106 W. Second St. Following is a list of outstanding winning ticket numbers, plus the merchants of origin. It is our hope that all the lucky winners will look around the house – and check those purses, counters, brief cases and empty bags.
The grand prizes are: $3,000, No. 037870, At the Y Liquor; and $500, 100204, Workman’s.
Some tickets Main Street Bucks, worth $100 each, are still out there. Contact TMSA to claim them, at 918-931-1699. The numbers are: Bucks No. 1, 100872, Workman’s; Bucks No. 2, 017981, The Skin Spa & Boutique; and Bucks No. 3, 045530, Workman’s.
In-store prize-winning numbers include the following: NeoHealth, 083054; Vivid Salon & Boutique, 071275; Workman’s, 044307; Rum Runners Discount Liquor, 062657; Kroner & Baer, 066752; Threadz Consignment, 084239; Hearth & Pool, 008527; Too Fond of Books, 095561; The Branch, 092131; and Tahlequah Family Vision Clinic, 068344.
We've heard from dozens of local residents who say they truly enjoy Shop Tahlequah – not just because it enticed them to keep their holiday business at home, but because it helped them fill out their gift lists. We're already planning next year's promotion, and believe it will be bigger and better, since it continues to grow. If you have questions or suggestions, call our account executives, Heather Ruotolo or Joe Mack, and they'll lend you an ear.
