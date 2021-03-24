Area residents who want to get vaccinated for COVID-19, but expect it to get it done with no effort, should adopt a more realistic view of how public health works in the Sooner state.
A nurse isn't going to show up at anyone's place of employment, and offer the shot and a glass of juice. Members of Native American tribes may have a smoother path, but for many Oklahomans, it's a matter of checking the Oklahoma State Department of Health's coronavirus portal until they find an opening nearby. And it may take time before an opening is available that's convenient to the individual wanting the shot.
It bears repeating that the confusion and stress involved with this situation is not the fault of health care workers, but rather state legislatures of the past. Elected officials – especially the leaders of both houses – have seen fit to cut the OSDH budget to the bone over the years. The fallout rolled downhill and affected health departments in every county. There aren't enough personnel available to allow them to throw open their doors and take all comers.
Patience is a virtue in all things, and especially for getting an appointment for a vaccination. It requires signing up with the OSDH, and that's a straightforward procedure. For those who can't figure out what it means on the homepage – "To register for the COVID-19 vaccine, click here" – a bypass is available, vaccinate.oklahoma.gov/en-US. There's a video explaining the process, but every Oklahoman who is eligible must first fill out the brief online COVID-19 questionnaire.
Initially, during the phased appointments, one had to be a certain age, or have certain diseases or symptoms to quality. As of next week, all Okies 16 and older are eligible – and that means those who were technically eligible in Phases 1, 2, or 3 will have to compete with the general population for appointments. Those who haven't signed up already need to get cracking.
Once a person is signed up, the OSDH will send an email when he or she is eligible. Then, the person will have to go back into the portal, type in a date of birth, and schedule the shot. The portal will offer locations within 25 miles, or it can be set to look within 50 or 100 miles, or even farther afield. At the moment of this writing, at p.m. Wednesday, there were several slots available at the CCHD, as well as other areas around Tahlequah, like NeoHealth. Scheduling a second round is a bit more challenging; the portal doesn't always recognize who has gotten a first dose, but this issue can be resolved by going in and reregistering under a different but accurate name: John Q. Citizen, as opposed to merely John Citizen. Those who don't have email can call 211 during regular business hours. The folks manning the phones are very helpful and will set up schedules even for those who do have internet access.
Another option now is Cherokee Nation Health Services, which is offering vaccinations to everyone in the 14-county reservation area. The number to call is 1-539-234-4099, but there is also an online patient portal. Those who haven't already created chart will need to set them up online, but we've been told the process takes less than 5 minutes.
Yes, we must all expend a little effort to get a COVID-19 vaccination; no one will do it for us. But members of the health care community have made it as easy as possible, given the challenges under which they must operate. There's not much of an excuse not to get one, if you want one. Do it now; it's free.
