Cherokee County residents with roots, family or friends in Adair County will be pleased to know that the Daily Press' sister paper over there, the Stilwell Democrat-Journal, now has its own website and Facebook presence.
The website address is www.stilwelldemocrat.com; the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/StilwellDemocratJournal. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Facebook page already had 120 followers, and we expect that number to be much higher by the time you read this. Since the TDP news staff has a bit more experience with website and social media traffic than the staff of the DJ - as it's affectionately called - we will be helping them until things are running smoothly.
We'll be sharing our stories with the DJ, and hopefully, we expect to have ready access to Adair County news once again, as we did many years ago when TDP actually had a reporter covering that area. As staffs have been pared at both plants, it's been difficult to share, but the digital age will open new doors for both of us. And we think that's important, since our two counties are intertwined in so many ways - not the least of which is the jurisdiction of the Cherokee Nation.
TDP and the DJ have been tied together for a long time. TDP was part of the Indian Nations Communications group back in the early 1990s, when the DJ and the Westville Reporter became part of our family. The Reporter was eventually merged into the DJ, and this weekly newspaper has remained a strong and integral part of life across the county line. And when CNHI bought the TDP, the DJ came with the package.
But that's not all. Most TDP readers are aware that we share a publisher with the DJ: Gary Jackson. He's been in Adair County for going on 15 years, and has been deeply involved in the community. He was beginning that process here in Tahlequah, though his travels around town to meet people has been hampered by the pandemic. Still, many local residents have already had contact with him, and know he's immersing himself in our community, just as he has in Stilwell.
Whether he's here in Tahlequah or over in Stilwell, Gary is always open to suggestions, and now, with the new digital presence for the DJ, he'd like to hear your thoughts on how it can evolve into the formidable online force it has the potential to be. Give him a call - or give our news staff a call - if you'd like to share your ideas.
