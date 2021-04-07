For some crooks, any excuse to rip off the unsuspecting public is seen as a blessing – and not one in disguise. The internet, and now social media, has made it even easier to prey upon the vulnerable.
Law enforcement officials repeatedly issue warnings, but there's only so much they can do. When seasoned miscreants use tough-to-trace email addresses from servers based in a foreign lands, they rarely get caught, unless the scheme is so widespread it attracts the attention of the feds. That's why regular warnings are imperative, and why area residents need to sit up and take notice. It's also why people should be especially vigilant in protecting their elderly loved ones.
Pam Coonce, a long-time leading citizen here, recently shared her concerns about the uptick in scams. She, like many others, is worried that older people are prime targets to what some call the "grandparent gambit." An elder may get an email, text or phone call from someone claiming to be a grandchild in distress – stuck in some foreign country, or even in another state, without any money or other means to return home. Sometimes the scammer has just enough information to be convincing, but other times, the doting grandparent takes the plea at face value.
It doesn't end there. Tricksters claiming to be with the IRS or Social Security Administration also try to hoodwink elders. Last year alone, there were over 718,000 reports of Society Security-related phone scams, and $44.8 million was taken. That's a staggering number – an average of $5,800 per victim.
Coonce had heard about a program called "Slam the Scam," launched by the inspector general for the Social Security Administration. March 4 was designated a day of public awareness about government imposter telephone scams, which seem to be on the rise. People were urged to take a simple step: Hang up. And they were to encourage friends and family to do the same.
Other local residents came forward to report similar scams – or at least, attempts at them. Some admitted they were fooled; others figured out what was going on before it was too late. And Sheriff Jason Chennault issued the time-honored reminder that if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.
Only the luckiest handful of people will win the lottery, and the chances are very slim that the friendly voice at the other end of the phone is offering a legitimate windfall. We owe it to ourselves and our cherished loved ones to be a little less trusting. If you don't know who's on the other end of the line, just hang up. It won't be the IRS or the Social Security Administration, and chances are remote that it's a grandchild in trouble.
Be a savvy consumer, and don't be a victim. And don't let your loved ones become victims, either.
