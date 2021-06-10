The ages-old question - "Which came first, the chicken or the egg?" - can apply to the COVID-19 pandemic. And how the question is answered depends on whether a business will survive.
Regarding the pandemic, there are three kinds of people: those who think it was a hoax; those who believe it's over; and those who understand the vestiges will remain for some time. Those in the third group are correct, and most are looking far enough ahead to keep their own families, businesses, institutions and organizations afloat. The short-sighted will pay the price.
In communities like Tahlequah, people tend to band together to support one another, but not always. That's why some smaller businesses have slid into obscurity. It should be noted that few, if any, of the chains - whether they be retail stores or restaurants - have closed shop. There are many reasons, but one is the behavior of tourists.
While jobs are scarce in some markets and fields, it's also known that many jobs remain open, and managers are having a hard time filling them. A common assumption is that people aren't returning to work because of cushy unemployment benefits. But that's only half the story.
It's true that a former fast-food restaurant employee would be better served by remaining on unemployment and looking for better options than returning to a minimum wage job, or worse. Some progressives deny anyone would "take advantage" this way, but they aren't right, unless they delve deeper to point out generous unemployment compensation isn't the problem; it's the stingy low wages paid before the pandemic. Then again, some small businesses simply can't afford $15 an hour for all workers, and anyone who claims otherwise might need to remove the rose-colored glasses.
But the problem goes well beyond low wages or exceptional jobless benefits. In cities like Chicago, workers at restaurants and other service industry establishments will tell the tale. Many were formerly employed at mom-and-pop joints that paid far better than, say, McDonald's, but the pandemic forced their closure - not at the hands of government, but due to lack of customers. While some of these workers remain on unemployment and are hoping their former bosses can get back on their feet, others wound up taking other jobs. Ironically, many of those turned out to be at lower-paying chain establishments.
It doesn't take much insight to understand why chains have survived and thrived, with CEOs making more than ever, whereas small businesses remain shuttered. An obvious reason is the chains have a stronger financial "base" to turn back on when times are hard, whereas mom-and-pop businesses often operate on a shoestring budget. But another factor has come into play, now that the economy has begun to reopen: Tourists are starting to venture out, but they tend to "trust" the names they know: McDonald's, CVS, Pep Boys, Walmart, etc. So while members of communities like Tahlequah may support their own small businesses, when they go to another city, they'll cave in to brand familiarity. And that, as much as anything else, is preventing many small businesses from returning to robust operation.
So as we make plans to visit other areas, we should all keep in mind that small businesses there need our support, too. Ask a concierge at a hotel, a fellow shopper at a store, another museum patron, someone you pass on the street. They'll steer you in the right direction and help you help American entrepreneurs. They're the backbone of the country, and until we get them all up and running, life can't return to normal. And it won't matter which came first, the chicken or the egg.
