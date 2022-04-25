On April 22, in tandem with Earth Day, Google had an interesting time-lapse graphic element - called a "doodle" - on its home page. It showed the effects of climate change on coral reefs, ice sheets, and bodies of water.
The same folks who pooh-poohed the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine will be dismissing Google's move as political in some way. They do so to their peril. But perhaps they aren't that worried because, like George W. Bush observed many years ago, they won't be around when the worst of the effects take place.
The discussion is no longer whether climate change is a reality; anyone with a modicum of intelligence knows it's happening. The argument now centers on what role human beings play in its cause. Yes, there are academics who have a vested interest in proving the theory; they survive on grants from nonprofits and certain companies that also have an interest. But the same is true in reverse: Lobbyists for the fossil fuel industry also have scientists on the payroll who are looking for evidence that climate change is cyclical, and nothing humans can do will exacerbate it.
There is also the religious element. Some people of faith insist God would never let the Earth implode through climate change. Others, though, see mankind as the collective stewards of the Earth, and believe the Creator expects people to revere what he's made, and to care for it. Most traditional Native Americans would be among the latter group.
But continuing the argument about what causes climate change, or how much of it can be pinned on human activity is an exercise in futility. Does it really matter what caused it? Doesn't it stand to reason that if humans can take any sort of action to ameliorate the damage to the environment, if only to leave the world a better place for our descendants?
Without governments across the globe united in a plan of action, there's not much one person can do about the overall problem - except vote out the creepy science deniers at the next opportunity. But we can make a few changes as individuals. Carpooling and considering vehicles that are more fuel-efficient - or hybrids or electric - is one way. In some areas, opting for mass transit is a step in the right direction, or using a "cleaner" method of traveling during a vacation, like the train. Conserving energy at home is another step in the right direction. It doesn't take a brain surgeon to figure out a few little ways to make a difference that, collectively, can add up.
In the movie "Contact," based on a book by noted astrophysicist Carl Sagan, the main character is encouraged by her father to continue pursuing her dream. It wouldn't come to fruition overnight, he said, but he had this bit of advice: "Small moves, Ellie." That's perhaps the best most of us can do, along with spreading the knowledge to others who care about the planet.
