The Cherokee Nation is often ahead of the game when it comes to laws that keep up with the times. That's true for the recent minimum wage hike, and it also applies to its sanction of same-sex marriage.
The tribe is fairly low-key about this privilege it offers LGBTQ citizens, probably because of possible blowback from those who disagree on religious grounds. Americans have the right to eschew activities and behavior if it runs against the grain of their faith, but trying to fit everyone else in that same box could be construed as violating the rights of other people.
When it comes to same-sex marriage, the adage that "you can't win for losing" applies. Years ago, an objection often raised about the LGBTQ community had to do with the "lifestyle." Detractors pointed to seedy gay nightclubs and rampant promiscuity - the kind that brought on the tragic AIDS epidemic. They usually didn't note that in other counties, the disease was prevalent among heterosexuals, and promiscuity is common among that group, too. Oftentimes, the accusation would be that LGBTQ people eschewed "committed relationships."
Move forward a few decades, and LGBTQ people began seeking not special rights, but the same rights as everyone else - which included marriage. Only then did the issue veer from problematic lifestyles to the constraints of "holy matrimony." Many Jews, Christian and Muslims did not want same-sex marriage legalized because they believe Scriptures condemn homosexuality. The argument seemed to be that "forcing" a church to marry a gay couple would be anathema, which indeed it would be. A civil marriage was often left out of the equation.
Same-sex marriage is now legal in all 50 states, thanks to a Supreme Court ruling in 2015. But the high court was addressing civil marriage, not the "holy matrimony" with which churches, synagogues and mosques are concerned. There was never a possibility that adherents to these faiths and others would be legally mandated to perform same-sex ceremonies, and there never will be - not as long as the First Amendment is intact. The Constitution allows all Americans to practice their faith in the manner of their choosing, within reason, which means they cannot be made to accept the tenet that same-sex marriage is justified.
Many churches have begun performing same-sex unions, and that is their right, just as it is the right of others to refuse to do so. But the Cherokee Nation's marriage license process, which is fairly simple and straightforward, is a civil issue, not a religious one. The tribe acknowledges the right of its citizens to hold a faith tradition, or none at all. So obtaining a license that way is similar to getting one from a county courthouse, albeit without the possible judgment of those serving the couple.
Then-Attorney General Todd Hembree showed foresight and courage when he issued an opinion in 2016 that eliminated a ban on same-sex marriage the tribe enacted in 2004. As a sovereign nation, the Cherokee Nation might have tried going a different direction, but it chose to revert to its roots, which accepted people of "two spirits" or any others who share Cherokee blood.
A handful of couples that married through the tribe have said that although their faith communities weren't comfortable sanctioning their unions, turning to the Cherokee Nation provided a blessing they hadn't expected. Same-sex couples who feel trepidation about exchanging vows through another venue should strongly consider this option, if at least one partner is Cherokee. They might be pleasantly surprised.
