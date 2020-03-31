Newspapers tend to eschew memes, as well as most other things passed around on social media. But one meme shared by a friend of a TDP news team member brought home a message with which many area residents should identify. It reads as followed:
"OK, but honestly: How privileged are so many of us that during a global pandemic, we can just stay warm at home, reading, working, still being educated, creating, talking to our loved ones, with little worries and a fridge stocked with food?"
It's true that many of us are still on the job, being deemed part of the "essential" business community. But many who are working are complaining relentlessly about having to do so, while their friends seemingly get a "holiday," even if unpaid. But they, too, should practice gratitude while taking every precaution against contracting the virus from those they serve. After all, figures released March 30 by the Federal Reserve show 47 million Americans may lose their jobs due to COVID-19, and 67 million are in jobs with a high risk of layoff.
That would amount to a staggering unemployment rate of 32.1 percent – higher than the 30 percent originally forecast. Uncounted as yet are workers who quit their jobs, or those brought back by the stimulus package. But for those without jobs, a $1,200 check from the government, and even temporary forgiveness on bill payments, won't be much comfort. And for the week ending March 21, 3.3 million Americans initiated jobless claims, and that's a record. Economist expect it to reach 3.5 million this week.
Many people in essential jobs are frightened of exposure, and for good reason. Some have taken to social media to complain about being "forced" to work. That's also true of employees in companies that are allowing some personnel to work from home, while others must show up to the office or work site. It's not fair, they say – though they may not be taking into consideration that the fewer people in the office, the smaller the chance those working there will be exposed to the virus.
Workers should do everything they can to prevent infection, and that includes reporting anyone who appears sick. In Tulsa, many stores have signs out front that indicate anyone who looks sick will not be allowed inside. That may seem harsh, but it's necessary in some areas if Oklahomans are to slow the spread of this deadly virus.
Elsewhere on this page, a column by Randy Gibson offers suggestions on how area residents can use this stressful time to their advantage. It expounds on the implications in the meme. Randy, too, looks to the future with hope in his heart, and despite the hardships all of us face, those fortunate enough to be healthy, have jobs, and have access to food, diversions and relationships – even at a distance – should consider these "blessings" before they grouse. Those with jobs that put them in harm's way can take comfort that they are doing an invaluable service to their fellow human beings.
As we move further into the unknown, TDP will be seeking bright spots and interviewing folks who are "everyday heroes" just by virtue of doing what they do – and those who have taken up additional responsibilities to fill in the gaps. These, like all other stories related to COVID-19, are offered free on our website. We hope you'll join us, and spread the word.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.