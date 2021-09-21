Just like metropolitan newspapers, small papers like the Tahlequah Daily Press have a key mission to collect news and disseminate it to the public, in an easy-to-read format that makes sense to the average person. But that doesn't always happen - and sometimes, headlines are at fault.
Reader comprehension depends on good writing; it's also important to offer headlines that encapsulate what the story says so readers can get an idea of content before they devote their time to perusing the entire piece. If they aren't regular subscribers, the headline can also help them decide whether they want to burn one of their "free hits" on the story. It's also important to have type styles that are crisp and clear, proper spacing, and other elements designed to be the least problematic in terms of both visual acuity and verbal clarity.
Mistakes are going to happen, and corrections will be made. But headlines have presented new problems in the digital age, mainly because brevity is an essential element. Many people who were never regular readers, but now occasionally look at stories, complain that a headline is "misleading" just because it didn't give what they deem "enough" information.
An example would be this: "Man arrested on murder charges." A critic might insist the suspect didn't commit the crime, or that his attorney is going to claim self-defense; the critic might even argue the story shouldn't be printed because the suspect hasn't been found guilty yet. But the person lodging the complaint misunderstands what newspapers have always been about: the public's right to know.
An arrest is a matter of public record, as would be the specific charge on which the person is arrested by law enforcement, which might not be the same as the one eventually filed by the District Attorney's Office. This is information to which the public is entitled, and since most folks are too busy to lurk around the police station and flip through files, it's the job of a newspaper to get as many details as it can. This is how it's always been, and if that changes, the public should be worried, because that could be an indication the government is attempting to censor material.
Another common gripe from people who don't understand the function of the Fourth Estate is that headlines are "click-bait." They're wrong about that, too, because they don't know what click-bait really is. Click-bait is a sensationalized grouping of words that misrepresents the content of the story, in order to grab "eyeballs" online. The truth is, headlines are indeed designed to pull in readers. Problems only occur when the headline doesn't match the story content.
Finally, readers should always keep in mind that the person who writes the story rarely writes the headline. With bigger newspapers and online products, the writer never composes the headline. And oftentimes, the headline in print is different from the online version. So when a headline seems inaccurate or misleading, it may be because the person who wrote it didn't scan the story thoroughly enough and misunderstood the content. That can also happen when the story is poorly organized and the editor didn't do a stellar job rearranging it. In all these cases, deadlines - coupled with the multitasking demands these days - are usually to blame.
Headlines should tell you just enough - but if you want the story, you have to read it.
