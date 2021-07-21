After the July 19 Tahlequah City Council meeting, a kerfuffle erupted, again proving that perspectives of one group can be the polar opposite of those on the other side. It also demonstrated how low society has sunk in terms of suspicion and hatred of "other," and it's rooted in politics. Not only will many vote against their own interests, they will accept as gospel truth the words of malignant leaders who don't care if they live or die.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, a woman urged the council to eschew a mask mandate, although COVID-19 cases are on the rise again. Because so many consider spurning masks a key element of liberty, that wasn't especially unusual. More disconcerting was her claim that "they" want to "kill us all off" as quickly as possible. She also asserted people getting the vaccination will live five years at most, but that many are going into cardiac arrest as soon as they receive it.
She didn't provide a scrap of evidence, because she has none to offer, unless one counts social media and other discredited online outlets that fabricate every jot and iota of material they produce. These entities are willfully manipulating the public, and an alarming number of people are buying into outlandish fables offered up by their idols, whether they be politicians, movie stars, top athletes or TV personalities. Even more interesting than the comments was the public reaction to the reporting of them.
The legitimate media are desperately working to weed out disinformation, because not only does it put grossly unfit people into positions of power, it costs lives. Since the media exists to serve as a watchdog over the powers that be, protect public interest, and give voice to the voiceless, it's obvious why power-hungry miscreants would want the Fourth Estate silenced. Not so clear is why some viewers, listeners and readers feel they are more qualified to do the job than experienced journalists, but that brand of arrogance should come as no surprise. Many armchair geniuses – including those in the media who overstep their bounds – are convinced they know more than scientists and educators, too.
There's a difference between a reporter quoting someone in a public meeting and giving voice to that person in a column or feature story, which would lend more credibility. But journalists can and should report what happens in such forums, because interested parties who weren't in attendance have a right – some would argue a need – to know what went on. Suppressing such details goes against the grain. Some observers agreed, but others objected – for opposing reasons.
Several believed the woman shouldn't have been given ink, because her comments were so outlandish; publishing them, they said, gives credence to her claims. That might be true, if a newspaper hadn't been laboring against such fallacies all along. On the other hand, some felt TDP set the woman up for public ridicule by publishing her words. Publication isn't rendering judgment, but rather providing information objectively for the public to digest. It seemed she sincerely believed what she was saying, and had no ulterior motives. Still others alleged the headline was "clickbait," although it accurately described the story, and therefore doesn't fit the definition of clickbait, which is deceptive or sensationalized. A recording of the council meeting proves the drama unfolded as reported.
A newspaper should try to filter out "fake news" and false information, but sometimes it must also inform the public of what people are thinking, and which direction the wind is blowing. It is then up to those of goodwill to work to persuade their peers who have been fed a truck load of manure. For now, that involves reacting to another rise in COVID cases. The media will continue to disseminate this information, though they are accused of inciting fear. If fear saves lives, so be it.
