Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford is right to defend religious liberty, and his frustration over the slim passage of an amendment in the relief package that punishes state and local governments for restricting churches more than other places during the pandemic is understandable. But the nobility of his cause is tarnished by his use of misinformation at last weekend’s Conservative Political Action Committee gathering in Orlando.
There is no question officials in some areas tried to put harsher restrictions on churches than on other enterprises. Proponents of in-person religious services argued that for many worshipers, nourishment of the soul is as important as nourishment of the body. The unbalanced emphasis was not a problem in this neck of the woods, although in hindsight, officials could have been forgiven had that been the case. It is known that certain congregations were superspreaders, and several of the faithful died.
Some believe the Lord will protect them from COVID, or insist if they do get sick, it's God's will. Anyone who studies Scripture knows the Creator doesn’t work that way, but it’s easy to succumb to pressure, real or imagined. On the other hand, many area churches protected the vulnerable by making it possible for them to worship remotely or with other social distancing measures in place.
Lankford mentioned during his CPAC speech that he had just attended church. Good for him; most of us could use a little spiritual uplift. But he followed his pronouncement with one that was insensitive: “... which shows I live in Oklahoma, not in California, where you can go to swanky restaurants but not to church." That's not true.
Lankford must have forgotten that many Okies, with family who moved there during the Dust Bowl, have roots in California. Though his speech was aimed at the base, Lankford mischaracterized California’s COVID restrictions. He must have missed the the U.S. Supreme Court’s two rulings that took the state to task over its shutdown of churches. Places of worship are now treated much the same as restaurants — and many “swanky” ones remain closed.
It wasn’t enough to demean Californians of faith by tarring them all with the same brush. Lankford added that “liberal professors, left-wing politicians can’t push faith out of public view because they don’t like it. We have a First Amendment.” Indeed we do – and that liberty belongs as much to the people he insulted – perhaps unintentionally – as those listening to his speech. Lankford may not realize that many left-leaning thinkers – including liberal professors – are people of faith as well, following the generous and loving teachings of their Christ. If Lankford were to come to Cherokee County and take a stroll on the NSU campus, he might figure that out.
Lankford made another spot-on comment, saying faith is a personal possession that does not belong to the government. But he must accept that faith isn't limited to those approved by CPAC. He should ponder the irony, because many people – liberal and conservative – believe those who worship at the altar of Donald Trump cannot be people of faith.
A final line of attack for CPAC took aim at the Equality Act. This merely extends nondiscrimination protections in federal law to LGBTQ individuals, but Lankford sees it as an assault on religious freedom. It's hard to wrap a discerning head around that, especially since many LGBTQ people are among the faithful – and since both Christ and the Constitution assert that all are created equal, without gender or sexual orientation mentioned.
CPAC doesn't hold the keys to the kingdom, nor do politicians – and those who think otherwise should read Matthew 25:31-49.
