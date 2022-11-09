Most readers are aware that the Tahlequah Daily Press is in the market for a sports editor. It's a position we take very seriously, so it might require a bit of time to find the right person. Please be patient, and if you know anyone who might fit the bill, drop us a line.
Reader input is important, especially for this job. We realize most sports editors don't pay a lot of attention to sports at rural schools, or at the middle school/junior high level. They also tend to neglect auto racing, cycling, rodeo, motocross, skateboarding, and outdoor events such as fishing and hunting. The industry joke is, "If it doesn't involve a ball, they don't write at all." OK, they do cover wrestling.
Truthfully, sports editors at smaller papers don't have much time for anything but prep (high school) and college-level sports, and even when staffs were larger, they didn't. They're usually "one-man bands," and have to do it all themselves with the help of a stringer or two. And stringers - also called correspondents - aren't always that reliable, although TDP's current one, Gary Trembly, is a true workhorse.
Over the past week, since other TDP staffers have become involved in that aspect of the news, we've gotten several requests to cover things we normally wouldn't, simply because we've not had the personnel to do so. We still don't, but our new sports editor, whomever it turns out to be, will do his or her level best to pay attention to the athletic events involving younger kids. With eight K-8 campuses plus three middle schools, not to mention the Sequoyah athletes, it will be impossible to touch on everything. But we're working hard to be responsive to requests and suggestions. And part of the requirement for whomever we hire will be to cobble together a small group of stringers that can do some of this work.
It's a tall order, being a sports editor. The successful candidate will have to be a good writer, with excellent grammar, punctuation and spelling skills; have a working knowledge of all types of sports that might be encountered here; be able to take good action photos; and have at least some experience in page design. The willingness and ability to find decent, reliable stringers, and be willing to invest in training them. Only by doing this can a newspaper offer the broad range of sports coverage its readers deserve.
We're working on that right now. If you have ideas, we'll take them; email kpoindexter@tahlequahdailypress.com. And if you'd like to try your hand at stringing, let us know.
