Most readers of the Tahlequah Daily Press are aware we are currently without a sports editor. That's a difficult position to be in, for a newspaper in the heart of Green Country, where athletics – especially at the prep level – reign supreme.
It may be a while before we find the right fit. Satisfying local sports fans is a tall order, especially when we only have it in our budget to have one full-time sports staffer. But even back in the 1990s, when we had another "half a person" dedicated to sports coverage, plus three or four stringers, we still couldn't get to everything.
We have an exceptional stringer, Gary Trembly, who has been with us for a couple of years. But there's only one of him, and he can't be everywhere. Don't think he doesn't try; he's even written stories about sports from the county's K-8 schools – something TDP hasn't done since the 1990s. Part of that is due to the fact that we're spread so thin, with the four high schools and NSU. But it's also true that some sports editors deem K-8 athletics unimportant. We disagree, and apparently, so do our readers. By the way, since Gary is a correspondent, he also cannot use one of our house camera to take photos. Instead, he's been using his cell phone, and while a couple of readers have grumbled a bit about photo quality, most seem to understand our situation.
The message we'd like to send to readers is that while we are trying our best to continue providing good local sports coverage – and arguably, it's more thorough than it was under some sports editors – the pace is too difficult to maintain for the rest of the staff. Because Gary is a contractor, he cannot use our equipment to do page design, which is part of the job of the sports editor. That means our part-time special projects designer has had to step in, working later at night than she expected to – at least on a regular basis. Our executive editor is also doubling up as a de factor sports editor, which means longer-than-usual days for her as well. And others on staff have been chipping in where they can.
We are hoping to add another couple of stringers to our lineup, and we will keep them once we get a full-time sports editor. Anyone interested in sports correspondent work is invited to contact us – and yes, we pay for it, and the pay isn't bad. But in the meantime, we ask for your patience, while we do our best given our limitations. Regrettably, this may mean we cannot always hold the print deadline as late as we normally would, simply because it's impossible for certain staffers to continue working 16-hour days, or longer. Remember, sports editors don't typically start their days until 3 p.m.; news crews start around 8 a.m., and we can't sacrifice news for sports.
Nor will we sacrifice sports. If we aren't able to hold the print edition for Gary's game stories, we will put them on our website, either late that night or early the next morning. This way, readers will still be able to keep up with prep action, until we bring on a sports editor that can take assume the load.
We appreciate your patience and understanding, and pledge a continued commitment to give readers what they want and deserve.
