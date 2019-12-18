Every time a school shooting occurs, the debate over gun control again comes to the forefront. That's to be expected; Americans have long argued over the line between personal liberty and collective security. But one thing most agree on is that arming teachers is not a good idea. Not only does it detract from their essential mission, it could put students at risk.
And it's unnecessary, too, because there's a better alternative: school resource officers.
When Nate King became Tahlequah police chief, one of his first orders of business was to install SROs at every city campus, and he's achieved that goal. The county also has officers at rural schools, though for the moment, they aren't full time. Officers selected for this key duty are well-trained and, as it happens, have several years of experience behind the badge. SRO training involves more than the basic routine for law enforcement officers. They must be able to communicate with kids on their own level, and deal with special circumstances that might not arise in the normal line of duty.
The SROs have candidly said their jobs at the schools are more rigorous and time-consuming than that of a regular beat cop. Because they are dealing with our most precious resource, that makes sense. If it takes a village to raise a child, it takes a special breed of man or woman to protect one. It also takes a certain intestinal fortitude, should disaster strike, that isn't necessarily required for busting a drunken driver or picking up a shoplifter.
There's no legitimate reason for asking a teacher to tote a gun when SROs are available. Even going through a training course wouldn't prepare a classroom teacher to face the formidable task of taking down an active shooter and ensuring the safety of students. Anyone who tries to argue against that point should consider the Oklahoma law that just went into effect last month, which allows open carry with no prior training. Proponents claimed the training wasn't robust enough to make a difference and just amounted to a bunch of paperwork and fees to exercise a right guaranteed by the Constitution. If that's the case, the training won't help teachers, either.
SROs are a different matter. They were already officers to begin with, and they know the ropes when it comes to using firearms and other tools. Whereas a student or intruder might wrest a gun from a teacher or obtain it in some other way, it's highly unlikely that would happen with an SRO. With years of experience as active law enforcement officers, they have a mindset that could be the polar opposite of that of most teachers.
If we're truly concerned with protecting our children, SROs are the best way. Their presence is no guarantee tragedy won't strike, but with these professionals holding down the fort, parents can be as confident as possible about their children's safety. We salute the fine officers who have taken on this all-important role, and add that if anyone deserves a little extra Christmas cheer, they do.
