It's too late to do anything about it, but the state's new logo is yet another example of the lack of prudence when it comes to spending taxpayer dollars at the state level.
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who's been tasked with leading the tourism charge in Oklahoma, unveiled the new design, along with Gov. Kevin Stitt, in mid-February. Pinnell clearly has talent experience in that arena, and he cobbled together a team of experts from the arenas of advertising, graphic design, public relations, photography, and more. But apparently, that group needed the "help" of a Canadian company to deal with that branding.
Nothing wrong with Canadians. What's wrong is the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department's contract to pay that company up to $415,000 for the project. As of February, that company had been paid nearly $260,000, with the state footing about $100,000 of that bill and "private groups" picking up the rest of the tab.
Pinnell said it was a bargain. Somehow we doubt that, because in Cherokee County alone, there are a number of artists, graphic designers, PR firms and more that would have gladly done the job for half the price. And frankly, they'd have come up with a design better than the one for which the price tag could be approaching half a million dollars.
Most people have probably seen the design, which could best be described as a colorful starburst. It's not ugly, just surprising non-descript for a full-throttle promotion on a state as multifarious as Oklahoma. Aside from California, Oklahoma is one of the most geographically diverse states, and while we don't have mountains good for skiing, we have lakes, mesas, woodlands, sandy dunes, plains and many other visually significant landscapes. Why didn't we take advantage of those?
The slogan for the logo is "Imagine that," which is also a bit deflating. Though perhaps pithy, it's not especially original. What are its viewers supposed to be imagining. How will promotional materials including those two words spur tourism in our state?
We agree with Gov. Stitt that Oklahoma needs to stop being a "flyover state," but rather a real "destination." But it's going to take a lot more than a nondescript logo and the staggering $2 million Stitt wants in the next budget for a "branding initiative." He should look for ideas from Indian Country, as well as the rural highways and byways, to represent Oklahoma in all its cultural richness.
