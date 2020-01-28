Gov. Kevin Stitt would like to have more control over education in Oklahoma. His solution is to suggest the State Superintendent of Public Instruction be appointed, presumably either by the governor or the state Board of Education.
Stitt has already offended most of Oklahoma's indigenous tribes by asking for a bigger cut of their gaming profits. Now, he's raised the hackles of the education community, and for good reason: His idea isn't a good one.
Stitt's frustration is understandable. One of his campaign promises was to raise Oklahoma into the top 10 among states. A better standing is necessary if Oklahoma is to attract industries other than those in the energy sector, and right now, the state is at the bottom of the barrel in most key indicators. Teen pregnancy is high, obesity and health problems are rampant, smoking and other drugs are a problem, and infrastructure in many areas is deplorable. And in terms of education, the state routinely logs poor to average scores.
But if Stitt figures appointing the state superintendent will suddenly change that ranking, he's mistaken. It's no coincidence that Oklahoma has consistently remained at the bottom of the scale for teacher pay, and for investments in public and higher education. That directly ties into decisions made by the Legislature, not the state superintendent. And as for test scores, those aren't necessarily a reliable indicator of student aptitude or learning. Most Americans believe too much emphasis has been placed in recent years on test scores, rather than on challenging and nurturing students.
Stitt seems to feel his election means voters gifted him with a mandate to control other segments of government. That's not true, either. Making the superintendent an appointed position would be all but ensuring that he, and his successors, choose the bird that rules the roost, since the governor appoints six of the seven members of the Board of Education, anyway. Taking that decision out of the hands of voters would effectively turn the state superintendent into yet another cushy job for friends of friends and campaign donors.
If any change is to be made, voters might lean more toward eliminating the Cabinet-level Secretary of Education post, which some would suggest is redundant. That's more realistic than changing the state constitution to give the governor more power than he or she already has. But even then, there are no assurances such a move would improve the overall picture in public education.
Oklahomans – and Americans in general – should be concerned with how executive branches at both the state and national level have been drawing more power under their umbrellas for a couple of decades. Legislative branches are allowing themselves to be neutered, probably because they fear whatever "base" is cracking the whip among their constituents, and they are desperate to hang onto their power at all costs. Ironically, by ceding power to the executive branches, they are destroying their own credibility and effectiveness.
Stitt may have plenty of experience in the business world, but he doesn't have an education background. Voters should continue choosing their superintendent from among those who do.
