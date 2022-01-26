Same song, different verse – and once again, Oklahoma's public schools are in the cross-hairs.
Every year, someone at the statehouse succumbs to pressure from well-heeled constituents who want taxpayers to help foot the bill for their children's private education. So far, legislators who represent rural areas have been able to beat back the measures, which despite their propaganda are aimed at appeasing wealthier folks, not lower-income Oklahomans who want to home-school their children or enroll them in prep schools.
But 2022's Senate Bill 1647 may have more traction than House Bill 2078, filed in 2021. That's because Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat submitted it. And not surprisingly, Treat represents a district in Oklahoma City. S.B. 1647 – ironically called the Oklahoma Empowerment Act – would allow parents to use state tax dollars for their children's education. Treat insists it would give all parents and all students in Oklahoma the same "opportunity for success" that folks who own mansions in Nichols Hills have. But the opposite is true.
It's not a matter of liberal vs. conservative; otherwise, Cherokee County's legislators might favor this move. But Sen. Dewayne Pemberton and State Rep. Bob Ed Culver have repeated what they said last year – that it will harm rural schools and the communities surrounding them. And Cherokee County has eight of these institutions: Briggs, Grand View, Lowrey, Norwood, Peggs, Shady Grove, Tenkiller, and Woodall. Further, it could devastate public education as a whole.
Before returning to his roots in Cherokee County, Culver was a county commissioner in Texas, and he said the legislature in that state tried to pass a similar bill when he lived there. He's not a fan: “I consider us somewhat of a rural school district. Basically, it’s going to kill your rural schools. And if you do that, are you going to hire 10,000 auditors to go out and check every parent and look at receipts?” Pemberton, a former educator from Muskogee who represents much of Cherokee County, said the bill would send public tax dollars to private schools – something he'll always oppose.
School choice has long been championed by those who would prefer to home-school or send their children to private institutions, which is their prerogative. In recent years, suggestions have been floated that would give these parents state money to do with as they see fit. But there's a fly in the ointment: Oklahoma's constitution guarantees every child a free education. What happens when the money is siphoned off from public school coffers – or at least, out of rural districts – and most parents can't afford to transport their kids to bigger schools, or pay the difference for a private education? And not every parent is cut out to home-school.
There's also another problem. Despite promises of audits to prevent it, a few parents would take the money, with no intention of using it for its intended purposes. Their children might languish in front of the television, playing video games or watching movies while the parents use the windfall to powder their noses or make other purchases unrelated to education. When people the law enforcement community recognizes as "problems" spoil for handouts from the state, it's not hard to predict what will happen to their children.
Pemberton pointed out this is an election year, which could be a factor: “They’re going to have to go to the doorsteps and explain to their patrons why they took their local tax dollars and sent them to private schools in Oklahoma City and Tulsa." Cherokee County residents, and those in other non-metropolitan areas, should take a proactive approach and send the strong message that stripping schools of money, status, and good educators won't be tolerated now, or ever.
