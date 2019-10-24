Back in 2016, a kerfuffle erupted among Bernie Sanders supporters, who said the Democratic National Convention had taken steps to ensure Hillary Clinton got the presidential bid. Among the techniques were "super-delegates," plus what many in the Sanders camp alleged were unethical maneuverings.
Clinton supporters had a somewhat legitimate argument when they said Sanders, who billed himself as a "democratic socialist" but was independent, shouldn't get the Democratic nomination. And when Clinton didn't win, her supporters blamed Bernie's contingent, because many didn't cast ballots.
Republican voters may feel a similar betrayal in states that have cancelled their primaries: Kansas, Nevada, South Carolina, Arizona and Alaska. The GOP in these states has decided to throw its support behind President Donald Trump. There's conventional wisdom in that, just as there was in the purported Clinton coup; Trump has a better chance of re-election if his support base is solidly intact before Democrats winnow their field.
But as the Clinton chess move was a slap in the face to Democratic voters, the shutout to favor Trump does a disservice to Republican voters - and an informal survey shows some locals are uneasy with the decision. It goes well beyond the Electoral College's "representative" selection of a state's voting bloc, and removes the average voter from the equation. If this is the kind of behavior both parties insist upon using, they'll add more cement to the giant mixer paving the way for a vast third-party movement.
Among the individuals who hope to challenge Trump for the Republican nomination are former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, the vice presidential pick for the Gary Johnson Libertarian ticket in 2016; former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh; and former South Carolina governor and U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford. These three men felt Trump's wavering popularity demanded at least a choice for loyal, longtime Republicans. In a tweet, Trump called these men "The Three Stooges," though he wasn't clear on what traits he based that assessment.
Weld is known for moving in bipartisan circles, and while he endorsed Barack Obama for president in 2012, he switched to Mitt Romney in 2016. Because he supports same-sex marriage and some abortion rights, he's considered a better fit among Libertarians than Republicans. But he is devoted to cutting the federal deficit, and holds other views leftists won't like. Walsh was a Tea Party adherent, and was beaten after one term by Tammy Duckworth. He was a talk radio host who was booted from the lineup when he decided to challenge Trump. Like Trump, Walsh has a bit of tarnish on his image through questionable financial dealings, but he's big on defense and wants to slash the deficit that has ballooned under Trump.
Sanford is also concerned about the skyrocketing deficit. Many will remember he got into trouble after being caught in Argentina with his mistress, but fiscal conservatives might be willing to forgive that, as has been done for other indiscretions. It's also possible former Ohio Gov. John Kasich could run again - and if he does, he'll appeal to independents and moderate Democrats who are appalled by the apparent socialist slant of the current crop of Democrats.
Voters deserve a choice, and it increasingly seems high-level leaders of both major parties don't want to give it to them. The elimination of primaries to prop up an incumbent stands as another reason why Americans are becoming so disenchanted with politics. This isn't Russia, after all; opposition candidates in the same party ought to get a chance to stand on the ballots.
If you are among the locals worried Oklahoma may follow that path of exclusivity now or in the future, call your county or district party heads and express your concern.
