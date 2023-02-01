It ought to go without saying that Cherokee County residents should put their best foot forward during weather incidents like the one we've been experiencing this week. Or perhaps putting a "gentle foot" forward is more appropriate.
As of this moment - Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. - there had been no fatalities reported. If our luck holds out, we can celebrate that bit of good news. At the same time, there have been several crashes that destroyed or did major damage to vehicles. And while a car cannot compare in value to a human life, a crash can affect the lives of all of those involved.
If weather forecasts can be taken to heart, the rain of ice that plagued the area Tuesday could continue into Thursday. That means schools and many businesses will be closed. It could mean that Daily Press subscribers won't get their Thursday editions.
The well-being of employees involved in the process of putting together and delivering a newspaper should not be sacrificed just to avoid ruffling feathers. Besides, the e-editions will be available, and we update our website regularly. Many readers are finding that to be a more convenient way of keeping up with what's going on.
But missed newspapers are a minor inconvenience compared to other problems. Even a series of fender-benders can be an excuse by a company to raise insurance rates.
And despite the best efforts of city and county road crews to make conditions better for drivers, careless folks can still wreak havoc. Many Okies don't know how to drive on ice, and they shouldn't be on the roads when these situations arise. Even those who do are better off staying home, because their presence only improves the odds that an accident will occur.
Today, Wednesday, we can expect conditions to be just as bad as they were Tuesday. And from many reports, Cherokee County is worse off than some others in Northeastern Oklahoma. So let's take care of one another and stay put, if we can. There's no reason to take chances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.