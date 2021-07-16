Over the past few weeks, several Tahlequah Daily Press readers have called in seeking suggestions for "staycations." That's one of those urban terms used to identify a situation wherein a person or family takes time off from the daily grind - whether that be a place of employment, cleaning and reorganizing the house or mowing the lawn - and engages in leisure activities.
TDP has tried to provide some options in its features. Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron also touched on the area's offerings in her column, which appeared in the Thursday, July 15 edition. Though she didn't phrase it this way, it's easy for local residents - especially long-time residents - to take what we have here for granted.
At the top of the list are visits to Lake Tenkiller, Lake Fort Gibson, and the Illinois River. Bowling, video gaming, rollerskating are among a number of indoor diversions available. But there is so much more. The Cherokee Nation has several area offerings that are worth considering: the Heritage Center, John Ross Museum, Prison Museum, History Museum, Supreme Court Museum, Sequoyah's Cabin, and Saline Courthouse. The Spider Art Gallery is worth checking out. And the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians has the John Hair Cultural Center.
If you like music, there's plenty to enjoy. Around these parts, a "bar" is no longer just that, but a place where folks can gather for a game of cornhole or take in tunes from local bands and artists. Among those are The Deck at Cookson Village, Kroner & Baer, Ned's, The Branch, and Dewain's Place. The River City Players are back up and performing this year at NSU, and sometimes, cool stuff is going down at the Jazz Lab. TDP tries to list as many of these as possible on our A&E page, which publishes every Friday. We welcome submissions from bands and artists who have shows, at news@tahlequahdailypress.com.
How about taking in a movie? Mainstreet sponsors "Movies in the Park," and the Apex Cinema is open. Although many of their programs are still virtual, the public libraries offer perfect options for staycation enjoyment. And even for those who aren't into floating the river, many of the resorts along the banks offer various concerts and other activities.
COVID-19 numbers are back on the rise again, thanks to the Delta variant. That fact has led several local residents to report that they're canceling vacations to places where the infection rate is skyrocketing. Unfortunately, Branson is one of those places where people are delaying trips. With the mayor of Orange County, Florida suggesting the resumption of mask-wearing indoors, people say they're reconsidering their plans to travel there.
Yes, Cherokee County's COVID infection rate is again rising, but it's still lower than most adjacent counties. There's no reason local residents can't have fun here, even if they feel safer masking up. This area has much to offer; get out and discover it!
