For over a year now, the novel coronavirus has had us all on edge. Just because infection rates have slowed down doesn't mean we're out of the woods, and for most people, caution remains the order of the daily.
Lots of things have changed in the past few years - and not just the atmosphere created by COVID-19. The Tahlequah Daily Press staff continues to work hard, covering local stories to inform you with accurate and timely news about not just that, but other developing news that has changed the way we live. Among those is the decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma.
It has always been our intent to be your primary source of local information on all things Cherokee County. This is a responsibility we take seriously. But we cannot do it alone. We need your questions and concerns - and your support. Toward that end, we continue to widen the net of our coverage. When you have something to tell us, contact our newsroom at news@tahlequahdailypress.com; our editor at kpoindexter@tahlequahdailypress.com; or go to our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/tdpress and send us a private message. Please be aware that because of vacations and other staffing issues, there may be a delay in our response, but we always try to be proactive.
Like all other businesses, TDP has struggled during these trying times to maintain revenue. This was happening before the pandemic, what with tariffs imposed in newsprint. It's also been caused by distrust in the media that sometimes stemmed from actions of large national-level publications and broadcast networks, but even more often generated by politicians who would rather their own words be taken as gospel rather than those provided by a variety of sources. But since we're all in this together, we expect that helping one another should be an important factor in getting things back to normal.
We continue to give non-subscribers access to our website's breaking news coverage, and we try to provide a few "free reads" every day, in addition to the free five to seven clicks per device. We continue to get hostile responses from people who believe, apparently, that those who gather and compile our news should not be paid for their efforts, and therefore, their work should be handed out free to all takers. But we know the vast majority of people understand that to keep our community newspaper viable, we must find ways to generate revenue. We hope folks find our information useful and consider a subscription to the site to help defray the cost of local coverage. You can start a digital subscription and get everything we publish in our print edition plus much more, by going to the website and clicking on the "Subscribe" button on the top right of the home page.
We value our subscribers, and there are many options. Digital only is the most economical, and rates are available in the mast of our daily newspaper, both print and digital, or you can visit www.tahlequahdailypress.com/subscriptions. We understand that subscriber problems have cropped up here and there, but we want to help you work through those as well. Although you can still pay at our office, many issues now are dealt with through Subscriber Services, and ours - like other Oklahoma newpapers - comes out of Joplin. That number is 866-770-7991.
If you have questions about news content, our newsroom will do its best to help you. If you have questions about revenue-related issues - advertising or subscriptions - our publisher, Gary Jackson, will be happy to talk to you. We're at your service.
