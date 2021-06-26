A decade or so ago, if an elected official at any level in Oklahoma refused to provide details about how much taxpayer money was being funneled into tax incentives to entice a company into the state, those same taxpayers would have raised Cain. They would have complained about the lack of transparency, and questioned the politician's ethics.
Something has apparently changed to make Okies more complacent, and more willing to accept the intentions of their so-called "leaders" as pure and in the best interests of the people. Otherwise, there would be a loud outcry against the Governor's Office and the Department of Commerce over their refusal to reveal how much taxpayer money an electric vehicle manufacturer called Canoo is scoring to build a plant in Pryor.
The company's CEO told Reuters that Canoo will get an incentive package worth more than $300 million for promising to create more than 2,000 jobs. Pragmatic Oklahomans who have kept their eyes on such sweetheart deals over the years can be forgiven for lifting their eyebrows, because they've seen it all before. Maybe Canoo will create a couple thousand jobs, and maybe it won't - and if it doesn't, what happens then? And exactly how much was the payoff for a promise that has yet to be kept?
The public may never know. CNHI, the parent company of the Tahlequah Daily Press, filed an open records request asking for specifics about incentives, employee pay, and other items of concern. The Department of Commerce rebuffed that inquiry, claiming the information was "confidential," and they cited a state law to back up the secrecy.
Predictably, Stitt passed the buck to the Legislature, suggesting it would have to "pass a law" to make the information public. He then backpedaled, saying he spoke out of turn, but clarifying that incentives for Canoo "and other companies" contain "performance-related provisions to protect taxpayers' investment and ensure a net financial benefit to the state of Oklahoma." The frantic turning of cogs in the head of a skilled public relations flack at the statehouse can almost be seen all the way in Tahlequah.
An Oklahoma State University associate professor who specializes in the state's Open Records and Open Meetings Law thinks Stitt and company are misapplying the law, and in any case, now that the deal has been announced, the particulars should be made public. It is, he said, not just the public's right to know, but a need to know.
It may be tempting to assume this is another Republican v. Democrat thing, but it's not. Legislators from both parties have expressed concern over the deal's opacity, although some say it's OK to keep the lid on it "for now." Meanwhile, DOC staffers are insisting the secrecy isn't intentional, but what else can it be called? Accidental?
If state officials won't be transparent, they're not accountable. And if they're not accountable, they don't deserve the trust the public has placed with them. It's time that Oklahoma taxpayers awoke from their stupor and demanded information from the governor and others, and if it's not forthcoming, they should be swept out of office at the first available opportunity. They can then take their zip-lipped lackeys at DOC along with them, and the next batch of politicians can shoot for a more forthright bunch.
