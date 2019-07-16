TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Dr. Danny Lee Minor the son of Herbert Olen and Imol Irene (Bowen) Minor was born August 25, 1943 in Wichita, Kansas and departed this life on July 13, 2019 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma at the age of 75 years, 10 months and 18 days. Dr. Minor enjoyed life and it was said of Danny…