Today is National Lottery Day. For a tiny handful of people, the designation has positive connotations. For others, the association is a negative one. Gambling has become a problem in Oklahoma, and not many entities are equipped to deal with it.
Very soon, Oklahoma Native American tribes will be renegotiating their gaming pacts with the state - a deal the includes "exclusivity fees" to preclude the opening of non-Native casinos. Observers can expect this to be a volatile and contentious chapter in the relationship between state and tribal governments.
As the talks grow nearer, it's worth considering Oklahoma's record on gambling. Though the casinos have been a boon for the tribes and have enabled them to help their citizens in ways unimaginable even a few decades ago, that doesn't mean other "mainstream" casinos would have the same net effect. And given the gambling addictions associated with the state lottery, do state officials really want to leverage more money out of the tribes by threatening to open casino-type gaming operations to all comers?
It will come as no surprise to Oklahomans - who are long accustomed to being at the top of the "worst" lists - that we're No. 1 in "states where people love the lottery the most," and No. 5 in gambling addiction. A whopping 78 percent of Oklahomans regularly play the lottery, according to a survey by a gaming studio. That data and others indicate most lottery enthusiasts dream of "paying off debt." What generally happens is that they wind up incurring even more debt to buy quantities of lottery tickets and scratchers, or waste money they don't have at the slot machines.
Many tribes have programs to counter gambling addiction. The Cherokee Nation's Play Smart trains employees to look for signs of compulsive behavior. Oklahoma itself, however, is known for cutting mental health programs to the bone. If the state and the tribes can't come to terms, and the subtle threat to open the floodgates becomes reality, are we prepared for the onslaught? And for that matter, isn't the casino market about to hit saturation point? We already have 134, WorldAtlas.com said late last year. Oklahoma is second in number of casinos only to Nevada, and we have the largest single casino in the country.
Gov. Kevin Stitt is obviously looking for ways to prevent the budgetary blunders associated with his predecessors at the governor's mansion and the statehouse. His comment that tribes in other states pay 20-25 percent for exclusive casino rights - while Oklahoma tribes pay 4 to 6 percent - is indicative of his thinking. But Oklahoma also has a unique history when it comes to Native Americans, as well as a high number of tribal members who vote not just in their own elections, but in the state's as well.
Stitt would do well to put on a pair of kid gloves when negotiations begin, and give the chiefs the respect they're due.
