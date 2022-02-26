Oklahomans, who have a constitution that guarantees a free education for all children, should be embarrassed by how their state rewards those charged with delivering the goods. But Okies ought to be more embarrassed by the caliber of politicians we elect, and the willingness to let them get away with making promises they can't keep.
During his recent State of the State address, Gov. Kevin Stitt said he wanted to boost teacher salaries into the six-figure range. That sounds good in theory, especially since the highest-paid teacher, with about 30 years, experience, earns around $60,000 a year. That's not much better than a journalist at a larger newspaper, and journalists - while they put up with all sorts of grief from the public, like teachers do - at least they don't have to deal with children and the myriad problems that accompany them.
The Republican-dominated Legislature doesn't think Stitt can come up with the cash, and they're probably right. But one wants to point out the obvious: Money that could have and should have been allocated to public education has been funneled elsewhere, into projects that will benefit various constituencies or individuals more than the state as a whole.
A Yukon state rep, Rhonda Baker, has proposed caps for state lottery fund proceeds at $60 million, earmarking the rest for the Teacher Empowerment Fund - in other words, Stitt's program. But with the state rake-in on the lottery averaging just over $60 million most years, that won't help - and it would also give the governor the kind of control no one intended. Oklahoma voters got a rooky-doo on the original intent for the lottery money. Many who object philosophically to gambling were OK with it, as long as the money went entirely to education. It hasn't turned out that way.
And Baker's plan would only let districts access the extra funds if they could come up with a match. It seems fair to ask whether she's been paying attention to the state of public education. Smaller districts won't be able to come up with the extra money. And once again, the Legislature puts up challenges that struggling schools can't meet: "You want the dough? Come up with some of your own, and we'll see what we can do." Clearly, most lawmakers haven't read their own constitution.
Other parts of the Baker proposal seem rational. Teachers, like anyone else, should be rewarded monetarily for years of experience and advanced education. There's no reason districts shouldn't have the option of rewarding exemplary teachers, although there's always the danger of politics breeding favoritism. And pay should never be predicated on test scores.
But the intricacies of the bill make it almost a sure thing that no teacher would be getting $100,000 a year. Even Cherokee County's senator, Dewayne Pemberton, says Stitt's idea is "a good talking point in an election year," but that lottery money already goes to education, and the bill would just constitute an act of shuffling funds. He also doesn't believe the vast majority of teachers would see an increase in pay.
Pemberton himself is an educator, so if he is skeptical, and so is the Oklahoma Education Association and everyone else, voters should be skeptical, too. This sounds like another game politicians are playing to get votes, and not many people will be fooled.
