With early voting opening Wednesday this year, area residents have more opportunities than ever to cast their ballots. And based on the traffic across the street from the newspaper office, it seems more than a few are taking advantage.
It's also proof positive that despite the falsehoods being passed by national-level politicians and candidates, and regardless of which party is in power, Oklahoma has one of the best election systems in place in the country. Anyone who tries to suggest otherwise should be shouted down as a liar.
Then again, one might argue that since the main complaints about election security are coming from Republicans these days, and Oklahoma is solidly in the "red" camp, there's nothing to complain about. It would be interesting to see what would happen if a Democrat did manage to squeeze into an office in a district that has been a Republican stronghold. Or for that matter, at the state level itself.
There will always be sore losers who scream, "You cheated!" at those who defeat them on the gridiron, at the academic meet, or in elections. And sore losers is all they are, because there hasn't been a scintilla of proof in any state, or at the national level, that any "cheating" occurred in years. Any recent election malfeasance is isolated and involved a handful of votes that would not have affected the outcome. One attempt was made in Colorado, apparently, but if successful, it would've "cheated" the results the opposite way of what's being alleged.
Election tampering is a crime, and anyone who perpetuates it is pathetic and should be exposed. But prevarication about cheating that didn't occur is puerile and mean-spirited, a throwback to when we were in junior high school. It needs to stop, and candidates doing it should not be rewarded with votes.
As far as state political candidates, with a few notable and disgusting exceptions, most of them aren't blowing and going about the election being "stolen" from former President Trump and others. And even those making the most noise – like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is trying to influence the outcome of Oklahoma's gubernatorial election – know in their hearts it isn't true. They just say what they must to appease the base. But appeasing the "base," either far left or far right, is just as pathetic as cheating the vote.
Many voters couldn't believe it when Trump won, but no one with any credibility suggested his win wasn't legitimate, given the Electoral College system. They knew they couldn't prove such a claim. Six years on, many voters couldn't believe it when Biden won, either. The difference is, many of those folks are insisting Biden "stole" the election, without a shred of evidence; rumors on social media don't count. In the traditional media world, where publishing is contingent on proof, such people are known as liars. This is why, although media quote people who say Trump was cheated, they add the disclaimer that such declarations are baseless.
Many fabrications have been spewed in political advertisements. There have also been glaring omissions by candidates who sell themselves as exceptional; for instance, they don't admit to affiliations with scandals involving entities like Epic Charter School or Foggy Bottom restaurants. These associations are a matter of public record, and have been the subject of high-profile probes and news stories, so it's amazing that anyone could be supporting a candidate thus connected.
We should all be voting for the candidates whom we believe will do the best for our district, our state, and our country. We can be fairly safe in saying if someone would lie about election fraud, especially in Oklahoma, they would lie about anything else. Vote for someone else.
