Moria Kinsey, the nurse allegedly slain by a Tahlequah physician last week, was a remarkable person. Grieving friends and family members at a vigil in her honor Thursday night said she had a light in her soul that burned brightly.
Kinsey's loss is terrible for the entire community. It is fitting that her memory be honored – and it is important that this nightmare serve as a clarion call for why it's so important to eradicate the scourge of domestic violence.
The irony of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month should not be lost on anyone. Nor should the repulsive attempts by certain individuals to politicize this nightmare for their own benefit, or for opponents of the Supreme Court's McGirt v. Oklahoma decision to blame the ruling. Pointing an accusatory finger is not just fruitless; it detracts from the real work of pursuing justice in this case, and taking actions that will lessen the chances of it happening again.
Perhaps the most egregious effort to twist circumstances was a comment made on the Daily Press Facebook page, suggesting that "if [insert potential candidate's name] were chief, this never would have happened." That's an outrageous claim of super-human abilities for an ambitious politician, but in this day and age, it's not surprising. The accused killer, Tyler Tait, is – or was – a physician with Cherokee Nation Health Services, and he did have a record of domestic violence. Several will ultimately have to answer for the fact that he fell through the cracks for several years, and landed each time on a soft surface.
But the sad truth is, a different chief would not have stopped Tait. In the wake of McGirt, Cherokee Nation and other tribes have been working at a frenetic pace to restore an intricate justice system stripped from them in the 1870s. And even without McGirt changing the criminal justice landscape, abusers like Tait have been getting off the hook for far too long – at least, until it's too late, and sometimes, even after they've taken a life.
Tait's domestic violence charge from earlier this year – which was handed to the federal government and kicked to the tribe – was the only one of Tait's "scrapes" affected by McGirt. The victim in that case, though, is Muscogee Creek, and not Cherokee – and prior to McGirt, she had asked that charges and protective orders against him in district court be set aside. For those tempted to vent rage at the McGirt decision – which, by the way, was rendered by SCOTUS and not the tribes – neither Kinsey nor Tait are tribal members.
Plenty of others are being assigned blame besides McGirt and tribal officials. One is the CN HR department, and administrators with CNHS, for not firing Tait earlier. But Tait's charge in district court was filed as a misdemeanor, so it's not like he would have gone to prison. Firing him would not have stopped him from killing someone. The focus now of this case should be support for Kinsey's family and friends, seeking justice on her behalf, and beefing up laws to punish abusers to the fullest extent. Recriminations are useless if they don't lead to real change.
Lori Enlow made a spot-on observation on Facebook. An avid marathoner, she is also a family nurse practitioner for Cherokee Elder Care. Her comment: "Investigate, ask questions, fight for truth and justice; innocent until proven guilty. Call for investigation of processes for credentialing. Politicians and armchair lawyers, quit pouring gasoline, and start adulting. Do the ... hard work it takes to change processes and hold accountable systems that allow violence to continue. Less lip service; more hands and feet and brains."
We couldn't have said it better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.