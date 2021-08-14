Here's a question for those who decline the COVID vaccination, and won't wear face masks: Have you talked to your doctors, or are you just getting "fake news" from people on social media who are as ignorant about this deadly virus as you are?
The query is not meant as an insult. Journalists, too, are ignorant, as are other laypeople, unless they've educated themselves by talking to real professionals in the science and medical fields - not posers who pop up on YouTube with conspiracy theories and outright lies.
It's time Americans stopped with the politics. Oklahomans used to be better than that; it was even more true of Cherokee County. What happened to the pragmatic, caring and hard-working individuals, most of whom may have been registered Democrats, but were philosopically conservative? Sure, there were pockets of hate, but not to the degree that has manifested itself in recent years. There were pockets of stupidity, too, but they were few and far between - because this area has long prized education above most other attributes, ever since the Cherokees made it so in the mid-1800s.
The celebration of ignorance is not being led by the Cherokees; the tribe has embraced the fact about COVID, and is determined to see its citizens vaccinated. Masks are being worn, social distancing is in place. Again, the Cherokee National Holiday is going to an all-virtual format, because tribal officials can't stand the thought of losing more elders - and now, their future: the children. Those carrying the candles for this unholy whoop-de-doo are non-Natives, who put politics over family, friends, and even their own well-being. They insist on believing the prevaricators and thumb their noses at "authority," because they have been brainwashed into thinking authority figures are out to get them. Their false prophets should be exposed, denounced, and shunned.
Last week, a lawsuit was filed to stop Gov. Kevin Stitt from his overreach in passing a "law" that banned mask mandates in school districts. Republicans should be disgusted by his heavy-handed tactic, which is diametrically opposed to the party's usual mantra of "less government," but when necessary, "local control" over state or federal. School boards should decide whether to implement mask mandates, and parents can choose whether they want to send their kids to that district, or elsewhere. The same rule should apply to businesses, and the same decision accorded to customers.
The Oklahoma Medical Association and a group of parents were right to sue, and the quicker it can get into court, the better. The Daily Press has been answering a steady stream of calls from parents concerned about the sheer volume of students - and more worrisome, teachers - who eschew masks, and openly boast about refusing to get the shot "because freedom." Have they not considered that bringing a virus into a school, and spreading it to others, is trampling on someone else's freedom? What will they say if they pass the virus to others who die - that it was their victims' "tough luck"? And if they don't worry about retribution, they should.
Hats off to superintendents like Vol Woods at Keys, who strongly urged his staff to take precautions. A quick revealed some staff and students are masked, but around 50 percent is not enough, admins say. At Tahlequah schools, despite pleas by the administration, a large number are bare-faced, with some pumping their fists in defiance. Hearing a teacher claim microchips are being implanted by syringes - or the virus is a hoax - is both frightening and disgusting, because those who drill such vile notions into the heads of kids are not fit to call themselves human beings, much less educators.
TDP will be following up, but for now, we pray that people set aside their politics and do what's right.
