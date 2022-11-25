There are good reasons why most states don't allow straight-party voting. And Oklahoma, despite having one of the best election systems in the country, ought to consider getting rid of it as well.
Oklahoma is only a handful of states that still uses this outdated system. The others are Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and South Carolina. To suggest that only "liberals" are out to kill straight-party voting so they can turn their states blue - like some in Oklahoma have claimed - is ludicrous. Although most are, indeed, red, Michigan is considered a blue state, and Indiana vacillates into the purple range.
Most states have abolished straight-party voting, although Michigan reinstated it a few years back. And it's unlikely to turn a state's voting status from conservative to liberal, or vice versa. It is more likely to help maintain the status quo - which is exactly what the naysayers in the Sooner state are hoping will happen.
Back in the '70s and '80s, Oklahoma was what now would be called a solidly blue state, but that label would be deceptive. Oklahoma Democrats were "Dixiecrats" - mostly blue-collar, conservative, God-fearing, Second Amendment-loving folks whose working-class status kept them "riding the donkey." For the most part, issues now inextricably linked to the Democratic Party - equal rights for people of color and LGBTQ citizens, as well as legal abortion, and mercy for immigrants - weren't even on the radar. But it was expedient and strategic to offer straight-ticket voting because those country Dixiecrats could mark the Democratic slate on the ballot without giving it much thought, and that kept the party in power.
It's also true that many of the state's top Democrats back in those days were widely viewed as corrupt, but the "yellow dog" voters kept them in power, because they were "our crooks." The same is now true of many of the state's top Republicans, but no matter how blatant their avarice, that R by their names makes them shoo-ins at the polls. The Dixiecrats are now more aligned with the party of the elephant, which in earlier days was associated with wealthy, white-collar, highly educated suburbanites. So it makes sense that the Republican super-majority in the Legislature would want to continue the convenience that kept the Democrats in power for so many years.
But straight-party voting doesn't serve the public well, because it discourages people from becoming informed on the issues before they cast their ballots. In other words, it encourages sloth and apathy, along with extreme loyalty a party may or may not deserve, as well as making it almost impossible for third-party candidates to gain any traction. Straight-party voters often ignore ballot questions and even amendments to a state's constitution. If these assertions sound familiar, they're the same ones made by those who oppose mail-in ballots.
There is no substitute for educating yourself on the candidates and on the issues, and straight-party voting is an impediment to these imperatives. It's unlikely that whatever party is in power - in Oklahoma's case, the GOP - will do anything that might give anyone else a toehold, but a petition drive might be worth the effort - at least, until that right has been stripped away along with so many others.
