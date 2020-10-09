After last week's Tahlequah City Council meeting, a few local residents gritched about the plan to install portable "streeteries" downtown to boost traffic at local restaurants. Their point is well-taken, because parking in that area is already a problem. However, the idea has been a boon for other communities, and there's no reason it won't work here, as well.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff explained the project, which will come to fruition through $35,000 from the CARES Act fund. He credited Ward 2 Councilor Dower Combs with subliminally implanting the idea into his brain. Both men have clearly seen the rise in popularity of outdoor eateries as restaurant owners have sought to make up for the loss of business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a brief bout of research hasn't yet revealed a failure.
The truth is, there's not much that can be done about the dearth of parking on North Muskogee Avenue, without moving back the easements on both sides of the street. Right now, most of the parking in the area is of the parallel variety, and let's be honest: Most people can't parallel park worth a hoot, anyway. And even if the business owners were willing to have their storefronts shoved back 5 to 10 feet or more, the hillsides behind them would render their acquiescence moot.
There are options, though, and anyone who wants to shop or eat downtown should be willing to take advantage of them. There are parking lots behind some of the buildings, and near the Chamber and elsewhere in the North Muskogee area. Unless they have a physical disability, it doesn't seem too much to ask customers to walk a block or so to reach their destinations. In fact, it might even improve their health and their attitude, especially if COVID-19 has kept them cooped up.
The availability of more outdoor tables could put at ease those who worry about their vulnerability to the virus. And as Ratliff pointed out, if a restaurant owner sees a sales increase, he's not going to gripe about the loss of a parking space in front of his storefront. He also commented - and the irony shouldn't be lost on anyone - that if a restaurant goes out of business, there will be more parking than there are thriving businesses.
Ratliff also mentioned that the "parklets" in this case will be far more attractive than "straw bales" that some towns have used to block off traffic for more dining availability. He suspects Tahlequah is in a position to do something unique with its blueprint, and given the creative spirit in this community, there's little doubt that he's correct.
Almost any reasonable action taken to safeguard Tahlequah's business community during the pandemic is worth considering, even if it causes a little inconvenience. The City Council should be commended for their willingness to take this bold step.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.