Every election cycle, the question comes up: Is the Tahlequah Daily Press going to endorse candidates? Except on rare occasions, the answer is no. And it's almost always going to be "no" when the race pits one Cherokee County resident against another. All local endorsements do is divide the community.
TDP has, for years, rejected letters to the editor that praised or criticized candidates in the weeks before the election. Such letters are serve politicians far more than they do readers, who find them suspect. And we've always wondered why, if a politician is doing such a good or bad job that it's worth pointing out, why can't supporters and detractors write letters before the last weeks of the campaign? There's also the problem with people who "count" letters, and call to complain that whereas Candidate A was praised in 18 letters, Candidate B only got 17.
It's not a newspaper's job to bless politicians, businesses and organizations with "fluff" rather than news, though that sometimes happens, because papers promote their communities at-large. But they still have to pay the bills, and that's becoming more challenging as time rolls on. This election cycle, however, TDP decided to publish, "on a limited basis," letters about candidates. To date, all we've received have been used. Given deadlines and planning requirements, no more letters can be published, though they may go online.
Though TDP will not endorse, some columnists have. TDP doesn't necessarily share their opinions. But while we won't tell voters whom to cast ballots for, we will say the biggest red flag for the media is responsiveness. We've repeatedly said candidates who refuse to answer questions from the media or general public do not deserve votes. It seems obvious they either know so little about the issues that they would embarrass themselves, or they have something to hide. Either way, they're not fit to serve.
TDP has often been asked why we don't seek comment from certain individuals, and not just politicians. The truth is, we almost always do try to contact anyone germane to the topic, but some people do not return phone calls. Maybe, due to unfounded rumors, they have a misconception about TDP's beliefs or intent, and don't realize that misrepresenting a source could invite a lawsuit. Maybe they're too busy. And in the run-up to an election, we don't always talk to candidates for generic stories, nor do we call their opponents, since we don't want it to be deemed as "free publicity."
Oftentimes, people do return calls for stories after our deadline. So when we say calls and emails weren't returned by press time, we mean it. Just a few examples of high-profile people who ALWAYS respond to TDP are school superintendents Tanya Jones and Vol Woods; OSU Extension educators Heather Winn and Jodie Parolini; elected officials Dewayne Pemberton and Bob Ed Culver, both Republicans; and Democratic Party leader Yolette Ross. Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes usually responds, but he's a busy chiropractor. Republican Party officers rarely, if ever, return calls and emails, nor does Congressman Markwayne Mullin, although TDP had a great working relationship with all his predecessors since the 1970s. On the other hand, Julie Culver sends regular press releases to TDP about local GOP activities, whereas Democrats seldom do. A few old-line Dems have accused us of "favoring" Julie, probably because TDP had a close relationship with her late father-in-law well before he was ever in the Legislature.
While we won't tell you whom to choose, we will tell you not to choose someone who doesn't care enough about you to answer questions the media pose on your behalf. More importantly, we will add that a candidate who has become visibly more wealthy since taking office, who has openly misused taxpayer funds, and who has been the subject of ethics probes, is probably a crook who doesn't deserve your party loyalty. A quick internet search will tell you all you need to know.
