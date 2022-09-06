The tragic case of a triple shooting on Labor Day should remind area residents of the importance of compassion and patience, as well as respect for constraints under which Indigenous tribes must operate.
The Supreme Court ruled in 2020, in the McGirt case, that since tribes in Eastern Oklahoma had never been disestablished, they had prosecutorial rights as per the Major Crimes Act. This means when a Native is involved in a major crime on Indian Country, the state no longer has jurisdiction; the tribe with the reservation on which the crime occurred does. The court has since walked back part of that ruling to say the state can prosecute non-Natives who commit crimes against Natives.
When it comes to the media's reporting these cases, the challenges are great. Since the tribes, though sovereign, are under federal jurisdiction, the FBI or some other federal agency will be involved. The problem is, some local residents have not wrapped their heads around the fact that the feds operate under a different set of rules than the state. They do not share information until charges are filed. Local law enforcement agencies may immediately provide the names of arrestees, and according to the law, the media can use those. But because of McGirt, when a crime is committed by a person holding tribal membership, it may be a while before particulars are public.
The recent shooting has again brought to the forefront suspicions and false assumptions about how public information is treated at different levels. The media is not withholding facts, and neither is the Cherokee Nation. The way the feds operate is often frustrating for the media and Cherokee Nations communications personnel, as well as local law enforcement. All three get hammered with allegations that they’re not doing their jobs, or are covering up key details. Many area residents have noticed local officials will release names on non-major crimes, under the caveat that a suspect is being “held on tribal charges”; but once the feds are involved on a major crime, no details will be forthcoming until the investigating agency is ready to release it.
This case is also agonizing for local school officials; thus the reason for the two-day closure announced by Tahlequah district administrators. Neither the school nor the students have been threatened; this is more about the grieving or confusion that may take place among students and employees, since the shooting is connected in some way to Tahlequah High School.
Both the tribe and TDP would like to release information on this case as quickly as possible. But many in the public sector demand immediate gratification in their lust for information, and when it's not forthcoming, they cry foul. They are accustomed to getting details about crimes quickly, but they, like the rest of us, must get used to a new set of standards that have nothing to do with the tribes, the media, or law enforcement agencies, including the Marshal Service.
This newspaper does not trade in gossip. It doesn't matter how many timelines post errant material; until confirmation comes from an official source, speculation is inappropriate. It’s clear the rumor mill has this case wrong, thanks to the number of people who believe something because they “saw it on Facebook.” Pushing unsubstantiated material generates ficitons that can destroy families and communities.
What's most important to remember is that this case has victims, including a number of children. That’s a lot more important than an insatiable need to know all the details right away. Eventually, the truth will come out, but when it does, it should be right.
