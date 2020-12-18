With Oklahoma now officially topping the list as having the fastest-growing number of COVID-19 cases, it should probably come as no surprise that syphilis cases are also on the rise.
The spread of an airborne virus is hard to control, especially in a state where personal freedom seems to trump – no pun intended – love of neighbor. But sexually transmitted diseases can easily be prevented, and it's especially important that potential victims take precautions to avoid it.
Syphilis is caused by bacteria, rather than a virus, and can sometimes go unnoticed, as the Tahlequah Daily Press reported in a recent story prompted when a few surprised victims started asking questions. It can start as a painless sore around the genital area or mouth, and is spread through contact with these areas. More concerning is the fact that a mother can pass the disease to her fetus.
But syphilis is unlike many other STDs, in that the symptoms can disappear, while the disease is growing worse inside the body. Ultimately, it can lead to dementia, blindness, and even death. It turned out that notorious gangster Al Capone had syphilis, which is thought to have explained some of his behavior.
The good news is that syphilis is easily preventable. Abstinence is the only way to be sure, but condoms are highly effective, if used properly. Syphilis can also be quickly diagnosed, and is readily treatable. The Cherokee County Health Department offers confidential tests, and treatment in the early stages is just a shot of penicillin.
There's no delicate way to say it, but people who are sexually active, with multiple partners, would do well to get tested for STDs – not just syphilis, but others as well. That may be even more important with the pandemic going on, since untreated venereal diseases would be considered an underlying factor.
Don't take any chances. Get tested. It could save a lot of heartache for you and others.
